Kyrie Irving Shares Viral Conspiracy Theory Post As Mavericks Trade Rumors Grow

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks has never been afraid to speak his mind. At the same time the 2016 title-winner finds himself in trade rumors, the point guard is once again going viral for his posts on social media.

Irving previously made waves online for saying he would cover the fine of Houston Texans defensive player Azeez Al-Shaair after pro-Palestine comments, and has now stoked the fire even more with his latest post.

The star is in the final guaranteed season of his three-year, $118 million contract extension with the Mavericks, but according to a new report, he remains a potential trade candidate heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

Kyrie Irving Goes Viral For Conspiracy Theory Post

Throughout his professional career, Irving has used his social media platform to speak his mind, and that remained the case on the morning of Tuesday, September 22, when he made head-turning comments online.

“Seems like a bunch of our Politicians are under MKUltra,” the star wrote on X.

MKUltra is a well-known conspiracy theory made popular since its inception in the 1960s relating to the US government, mind control, and psychoactive drugs. Now it appears Irving is making his thoughts clear on the subject with his comments, which garnered hundreds of thousands of views in the hours after it was posted.

Responses to Irving’s post ranged from people asking questions about what he was referring to, agreeing with his comments, and some even taking further stances. As mentioned, Irving has never shied away from controversial opinions, as seen in his 2022 controversy and his COVID-19 vaccine comments, but he stoked the fire with his Tuesday morning post.

In a separate post made in the same minute as his previous one, Irving continued:

“Humanity is getting rid of all the parasites,” the Mavericks star wrote.

Perhaps referencing something deeper or joining in as one of many NBA players to vague-post online, Irving drew attention to himself once again with his latest social media moves.

New Mavericks Trade Rumors On Star Point Guard

At the same time Irving was going viral online for his conspiracy theory-related post, the star’s name has once again been brought up in Mavericks trade rumors.

With Dallas going forward with second-year forward Cooper Flagg, Irving was previously named as a player potentially set to be traded from the Mavericks. The Detroit Pistons and a few other teams were named as potential landing spots, and though the trade rumors quieted for a bit, ESPN’s Tim McMahon relit that fuse with his recent comments on the NBA Today show.

“The question that’s being asked around the league is, ‘For how long?’ How long is this fit with Kyrie and the Mavericks? It’s not because the Mavericks don’t love Kyrie, they do,” McMahon said. “But they’re building around a 19-year-old prodigy in Cooper Flagg, so could there come a time when it makes sense for both sides to find a contender for Kyrie Irving to go to? These are the kind of things that people around the league will be monitoring leading up to the trade deadline.”

Though the Irving trade talk had previously just been exactly that, talk. But reports from top insiders around the league have continued to address Irving’s uncertain future with the Mavericks.

Weeks ago, it was Marc Stein who commented on a Mavericks’ Irving trade, stating that Dallas remained committed to the star point guard, but didn’t rule out a deal happening this season.

“The Mavericks, as we’ve been writing since mid-June, have consistently swatted away trade interest this offseason in nine-times-an-All-Star guard Kyrie Irving,” he wrote. “Rival teams, however, continue to wonder aloud about how firmly Dallas will stick to that stance once the season begins and the next in-season trade deadline on Feb. 11 gradually approaches. The primary factor fueling that curiosity, of course, is that fact that Irving is 34 and Mavericks star forward Cooper Flagg is 19. Not your average age gap between the team’s two best players.”

Others have also reported on the potential of Irving being traded from Dallas, but nothing has come of it yet. The star is set to begin the season with the Mavericks, as he was recently seen with Flagg and his other teammates at a beach workout.

Despite the trade interest around the league, Irving remains a somewhat controversial figure, as seen with his latest post, which has gone viral.