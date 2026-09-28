Hi, Subscriber

Kyrie Irving Gets Real About Retirement Talks With Dallas Mavericks

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
2025 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Availability
Getty
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks and Shaq's OGs looks on during 2025 NBA All-Star Practice & Media Availability at Oakland Arena on February 15, 2025 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving will enter his 15th NBA season next year and his fourth with the Dallas Mavericks. As he nears the twilight of his career, retirement looms for Irving, who has become one of the league’s premier guards. 

Talking to reporters during the Mavericks’ training camp, Irving acknowledged the retirement talks around him but he emphasized that he is only focused on giving Dallas the best version of himself in the upcoming season, considering he missed the past year due to an injury. 

Kyrie Irving Dodges Retirement Talks

CHINA-SPORTS-LIFESTYLE-MARKETING
GettyThis photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows US basketball player Kyrie Irving speaking in a media interview before an event with fans during his world tour with the Chinese brand ANTA titled “The Return” in Chengdu, in China’s southwestern Sichuan province. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP via Getty Images) / To go with ‘CHINA-SPORTS-LIFESTYLE-MARKETING,FOCUS’ by Agatha CANTRILL

“I feel like I’m going to be asked that question a few times throughout the year,” Irving said. “I wish a lot of that was under my control, but I think it’s a collaborative effort here and I’m mature enough to understand that the experience I have in the league.”

“I can use that as just talking points and conversation points when I’m talking to Masai [Ujiri] and when I’m talking to Mike Schmitz and coaching staff.”

Irving missed the entire 2025-2026 NBA season while recovering from reconstructive surgery on a torn ACL in his left knee, which he suffered in March 2025. 

During preseason media day, the 34-year-old Irving announced he is under no physical restrictions heading into the new season.

Now healthy, Irving is expected to assume the mantle of the veteran voice in the locker room and possibly be a mentor for 19-year-old franchise cornerstone Cooper Flagg

Aside from Flagg, Irving will share the floor with a formidable frontcourt featuring Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, alongside versatile forwards P.J. Washington, Santi Aldama, Naji Marshall, and Dwight Powell, who was invited back to camp.

The team also bolstered its perimeter depth with Max Christie, Caleb Martin, Zaccharie Risacher, and guard Marcus Sasser.

“Everyone likes to make a big deal out of it. Everyone on social media likes to talk about it, which I don’t mind,” Irving said. “Every fair criticism that we’re brought to this franchise is fair. I’m never gonna shy away from that either. But I think my focus is just continuing to develop, continuing to put my best foot forward with these guys.”

Kyrie Irving Wants To Prove He Is Still Elite

Dallas Mavericks Media Day
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for portraits at Mavericks Media Day at American Airlines Center on September 25, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving will be entering the new story extra motivated as he hopes to prove that he is still an elite player. 

“I’m ready to go out there and kick some butt,” Irving said via Associated Press. “I know that naysayers or some of the questions around where I’m going to be are going to be inevitable. But for me, I have the confidence of a champion…This is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately type of league, and everybody wants to see it up close. So, I’m looking forward to being able to lace up my shoes and being on the court with my teammates and show everybody what I got again. It’s just like riding a bike.”

In the 2024-2025 NBA season, Irving put up 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game with the Mavericks that still had Luka Doncic

Now, he is entering a new-look squad compared to the last time he played in Dallas. The team is now coached by Dusty May and has a new general manager in Masai Ujiri.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

0 Comments

Kyrie Irving Gets Real About Retirement Talks With Dallas Mavericks

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x