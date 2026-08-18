Mavericks Get Encouraging News on Kyrie Irving From Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks are preparing for an important 2026-27 NBA season after a disappointing campaign last year. The team finished 26-56 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season, but the emergence of Cooper Flagg has given Dallas a clear young centerpiece to build around.

Flagg made an immediate impact and won the 2025-26 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year award. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 70 games, while shooting 46.8% from the field. His development will be one of the biggest storylines for the Mavericks as they enter his second season.

The 19-year-old has spent the offseason working on different parts of his game as Dallas looks to make a stronger push next season. His preparation has also included time with a veteran teammate whose return could have a major impact on the Mavericks’ offense.

Cooper Flagg Shares Positive Kyrie Irving Update

In a short video shared by the NBA, Flagg was asked about the three main areas he has worked on during the offseason.

“Obviously my ball handling, shot creation, obviously shooting is up there too,” Flagg said.

Flagg then revealed that he has spent time in the gym with Kyrie Irving, who is preparing to return after missing the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from a torn ACL.

“Being able to get in the gym with Kyrie this offseason, he’s back healthy,” Flagg said. “Kyrie is obviously one of the greats, so just to be able to share the floor with him and learn from him on the fly and be able to go out there and compete, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Fansided’s Noah Weber reported that the development is significant for Dallas because Flagg and Irving have yet to play together in an NBA game. Irving suffered his ACL injury in March 2025 and did not return during the following season.

Irving’s return would give the Mavericks an experienced ball-handler and scorer alongside their young franchise player. During his three-year stretch in Dallas before the injury, Irving averaged 25.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists over 128 games while shooting 49.0% from the field and 40.4% from three-point range.

“I’m excited,” Flagg said. “Obviously, it’s my first year under my belt, and I’m excited to get back to playing games and prove a lot. Excited for what we can do and continue to get better.”

While Flagg’s update provides plenty of optimism about Dallas’ star duo, the Mavericks still have several roster decisions to navigate as they prepare for the new season.

P.J. Washington’s Future Adds Another Question for Dallas Mavericks

One of the more interesting roster situations involves P.J. Washington. Dallas has added young talent around Flagg, including Morez Johnson Jr., the No. 9 overall pick, and Zaccharie Risacher, creating more competition among the team’s forwards.

Washington, however, has made his position clear. During an interview, Kevin Gray Jr. expressed strong confidence that he would remain in Dallas.

“Super confident. Um, I’ve had long talks with Masai, our GM, and the whole team. So, I’m super confident I’ll be a Maverick. Um, this is where I want to be,” Washington said.

His trade restriction has expired, meaning Washington can now be moved. Still, his experience remains valuable to a roster that is adding several young players.

Washington signed a four-year, $88.8 million extension and has already played an important role for Dallas. He started all 22 games during the Mavericks’ 2024 run to the NBA Finals.

That experience could be important as Dallas balances its young forward group with established players. How the Mavericks distribute minutes among Flagg, Washington, Risacher and Johnson will be something to monitor.

For now, Flagg’s comments provide a positive update on Irving’s return, while Washington’s future adds another layer to Dallas’ roster planning. The Mavericks will enter the season with both developments worth watching closely.