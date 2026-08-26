Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Gets Clear Verdict Amid Heat Trade Buzz

Kyrie Irving remains part of the Dallas Mavericks’ plans, but former NBA champion Jeff Teague has a decidedly different idea for where the nine-time All-Star should play next.

While discussing rumors linking Irving to the Miami Heat on the “Club 520 Podcast,” Teague and his co-hosts backed Miami making an aggressive play for the Mavericks guard. When the potential cost of a deal came up, Teague’s message was simple: Miami would have to “mortgage the future” to get it done.

“Make the move, why not?” Teague later said during the discussion.

His comments arrive at an interesting moment for Irving and the Mavericks. Dallas has consistently rejected trade interest in the 34-year-old this offseason, but rival teams are still watching to see whether that position changes after the season begins, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin relayed Stein’s reporting on August 25, noting that Dallas wants to begin the season with Irving alongside Cooper Flagg. Rival executives, however, are questioning whether the Mavericks will remain as firm once the February 11 trade deadline gets closer.

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Jeff Teague Wants Heat to Go All-In for Kyrie Irving

Teague’s argument was less about constructing a realistic trade package and more about Miami’s championship window.

The former All-Star suggested Heat president Pat Riley should prioritize winning now rather than worry excessively about draft capital several years down the road. The hosts also discussed how much Miami has already invested in its current roster and whether Irving would justify pushing even more chips into the middle.

That discussion carries more weight after another veteran recently made the move from Dallas to Miami.

The Mavericks agreed to a buyout with Klay Thompson, and the Heat officially signed the four-time NBA champion on August 24. Miami has also added Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, putting Thompson alongside Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo on a roster constructed to compete immediately.

Irving would represent a dramatically more expensive addition than Thompson, but Teague’s larger point is clear: if Miami has already committed to contending now, he believes the Heat should pursue the biggest upgrade available.

It is important, however, not to confuse Teague’s enthusiasm with reporting that a deal is imminent. His comments came during a loose discussion of the Irving-to-Miami rumors, and Dallas has maintained publicly and privately that it intends to keep its star guard.

Mavericks Still Plan to Pair Irving With Cooper Flagg

The biggest obstacle to Teague’s preferred scenario remains the Mavericks themselves.

Dallas has rebuffed Irving trade inquiries throughout the offseason. Stein previously reported that the expectation is for Irving to begin the 2026-27 season with Flagg as he completes his return from the knee injury that sidelined him last season.

That pairing gives Dallas a basketball reason to wait.

Flagg, 19, represents the franchise’s long-term foundation, while Irving gives the Mavericks an elite ball-handler and veteran creator to ease the burden on their young star. Dallas Sports Journal reported earlier this summer that the organization values Irving’s relationship with Flagg and wants to see them play together.

The age difference also explains why rival teams are unlikely to stop calling.

Irving is 34 and Flagg is 19, creating an unusual timeline for two of Dallas’ most important players. If the Mavericks struggle after Irving returns, the calculus could look very different as the trade deadline approaches.

For now, Dallas’ verdict has been consistent: Irving stays.

Teague has delivered the counterargument. If that door ever opens, he believes Miami should be prepared to go all-in.