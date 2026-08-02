Masai Ujiri Explains Naji Marshall Extension With Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks president Masai Ujiri explained why the team signed forward Naji Marshall to a contract extension on Sunday.

Marshall, who is set to make $9.4 million this coming season, was set to be a free agent next summer. However, the Mavericks signed him to a contract extension instead, handing the veteran three years and $52.2 million to remain in Dallas, with all of the money being guaranteed.

Masai Ujiri Explains Naji Marshall Signing

In a press release officially announcing the news of Marshall’s contract extension, Ujiri explained why the team was comfortable handing the 28-year-old Marshall a three-year contract extension.

“Naji has earned this opportunity through the way he approaches the game every day. He is a competitive player who impacts winning in a variety of ways. His versatility, toughness and willingness to embrace every challenge make him an important part of what we’re building,” Ujiri said.

The press release also noted that Ujiri will switch from No. 13 to No. 3 this coming season, the number that Anthony Davis used to have for Dallas.

Naji Marshall at a Glance

Marshall was undrafted out of Xavier and signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in December 2020 as an undrafted free agent, spending his first four NBA seasons with the Pelicans, playing in 230 games, including 36 starts for New Orleans.

In July 2024, the Mavericks signed Marshall to a three-year, $27 million free-agent contract to bring him to Dallas. Since coming to Dallas, Marshall has emerged as an important role player for the Mavericks. He has played in 143 games over the past two seasons, starting 78 games for Dallas.

In his two seasons in Dallas, Marshall has averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Mavericks. He has been a very solid contributor to Dallas, and with the team now trying to rebuild under Ujiri, it was important to re-sign Marshall and keep him on the team going forward.

That being said, the Mavericks do have too many forwards on their team right now, so perhaps Ujiri is cooking up a trade before training camp starts, as it would be smart to trade a forward for a guard.