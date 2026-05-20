Masai Ujiri Releases Statement Regarding Mavericks Decision to Move on from Jason Kidd

After five seasons on the sideline, the Dallas Mavericks have decided to move on from head coach Jason Kidd.

Moving on from Kidd was the first major decision made by Masai Ujiri since he took over as team president earlier this month.

Masai Ujiri says Mavericks Want to Move in a ‘New Direction’ After Parting Ways with Jason Kidd

In an official statement, Ujiri expressed gratitude for Kidd’s impact on the organization, but said that it was the right time for the team to move in a “new direction.” The Mavs will immediately start searching for a coach to lead them in that new direction.

“Jason has had a meaningful impact on the Dallas Mavericks, both as a Hall of Fame player and as the head coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals. “We are thankful for Jason’s leadership, his professionalism and his commitment to the team. In my short time here, I’ve developed an enormous amount of respect for what he has built. He will always be an important part of the Mavericks family,” Ujiri said.

“As we evaluate the future of our basketball program, we believe this is the right moment for a new direction for our team. We have high expectations for this franchise and a responsibility to build a basketball organization capable of sustained championship contention. We will conduct a thorough, disciplined search for our next head coach and continue to evaluate our entire basketball operations staff to ensure we compete at the standard Mavs fans expect and deserve.”

This story will be updated.