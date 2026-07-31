Report: Mavericks Target 24-Year-Old Star Wing to Pair Alongside Cooper Flagg

They may not be championship-caliber yet, but the Dallas Mavericks have begun making the moves necessary to recapture a winning direction.

With fans buzzing about the LeBron Jameses and the Jaylen Browns and the Kawhi Leoanrds of the NBA changing teams, the Mavs have put together a sneaky-good offseason. With Kyrie Irving expected to return healthy next season and Cooper Flagg, the 2026 Rookie of the Year, poised for a sophomore leap, the Mavs are thinking playoffs.

They are also thinking about more ways to improve the roster around Flagg. It appears Dallas is not done making moves this summer.

Mavericks Eyeing Star Wing as Roster Shaping Around Cooper Flagg Continues

One of the quickest paths to contention is adding young star players with championship experience. The Mavs seem to understand that. According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, Dallas has its sights set on Los Angeles Clippers rising star Bennedict Mathurin.

“While the Los Angeles Clippers remain interested in re-signing restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin, the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks have expressed sign-and-trade interest in the 24-year-old swingman, league sources told HoopsHype. With that said, there’s work to be done by each team if they’re going to add Mathurin,” Scotto reported.

Mathurin, a former No. 6 overall pick, emerged as an ascending two-way star for the Indiana Pacers before being traded to the Clippers ahead of last season’s trade deadline.

A 6-foot-5 wing with impressive athleticism, Mathurin flashed All-Star potential in the Pacers’ run to the 2025 NBA Finals. Against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the championship round, Mathurin, who registered two 20-point games in the seven-game series, was a focal point of the Indiana offense.

Dallas Might Need to Part Ways With Another Star to Make Room for Mathurin

Mathurin could be a strong addition for a rising Dallas team looking to stock up on young talent. (The Mavs added former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher from the Hawks this offseason.) For the Mavs to fit Mathurin under the cap, they might need to move Klay Thompson, who is set to earn roughly $17 million in the final year of his contract.

“As for the Mavericks, any pursuit of Mathurin would likely need either a trade or buyout of Klay Thompson, who’s on an expiring $17.46 million contract. Without Thompson, Max Christie would be the only remaining true shooting guard on the roster,” Scotto wrote.

Scotto notes that Mathurin, who was sent to Los Angeles in February, could be retained by the Clippers. Meanwhile, the franchise remains stuck amid ongoing cap circumvention investigations involving Kawhi Leonard.

“Of course, the Clippers remain interested in bringing back Mathurin, who averaged a career-high 17.6 points last season, as everyone awaits further word from the league on Kawhi Leonard’s status from the Aspiration case and his impending trade to the Toronto Raptors.”

Although Mathurin is not (yet) a proven star, he could be a wonderful fit next to Flagg and Irving — who have yet to share the court — as the Mavs look to make a push for the playoffs next season.