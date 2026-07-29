Mavericks Predicted to Land 23-Year-Old 2-Way Superstar Next to Cooper Flagg

It won’t be long before the Dallas Mavericks get back to where they were just a couple of years ago. It might take them a while to get back to the NBA Finals, but with Cooper Flagg, a generational talent, in two, the Mavs have the makings of becoming something special soon.

Dallas has had a quietly effective offseason. The franchise doesn’t seem to be interested in making a major move perhaps because it believes in the duo of Flagg and Kyrie Irving, who is expected to make a fully healthy return to the lineup to start the season.

But there is one name out there that might register on Dallas’ radar this summer. He’s a restricted free agent. He’s young and would fit the Mavs’ timeline.

The 23-Year-Old Two-Way Superstar the Mavericks Should Go After

In case you missed it, there’s some trouble brewing in Denver. The Nuggets are in cap hell and are working against the clock. All Nikola Jokic can do is let out a deep breath and watch. Insert the Mavs.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Mavs pick up the phone and call the Nuggets for a sign-and-trade deal revolving around rising superstar Peyton Watson. Here’s the proposed framework:

Mavs receive: Peyton Watson (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $88.7 million contract), Christian Braun, AJ Green and a 2031 first round pick

Nuggets recieve: Max Christie, Dereck Lively II and a 2028 first round pick

Bucks receive: Daniel Gafford and Caleb Martin

It’s important to reiterate that this is a purely hypothetical trade and intended for some fun debate, not to stir emotions.

It’s hard to argue the Mavs wouldn’t instantly come out as winners of this deal. They would grab Watson, a young and rapidly ascending star, to go along with Flagg, the 19-year-old face of the franchise. They would also add a 3-point sniper in Green and Braun, a 25-year-old playoff-tested two-way wing who would fit terrifically in Dallas.

Imagine a line up of Kyrie Irving, Braun, Watson, Flagg and P.J. Washington. This lineup makes noise in the West.

Dallas’ Stance on Kyrie Proves the Team is Ready to Contend Now

Why should the Mavs go after Watson? Because they’ve already sent the message that they are ready to make a push in the West. Their best player may be 19, but he’s already knocking on the door of the top 10 players in the NBA.

The Mavs look forward to what Flagg and Irving can achieve next season, according to reports, which is why the franchise has completely shut down trade offers for the nine-time All-Star. With Irving’s championship pedigree, the Mavs can absolutely push for 50-plus wins if they land a player like Watson.

“The Mavericks have continued to rebuff trade feelers for the 34-year-old who has nine career All-Star nods,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported recently. “The working expectation since our report last month is that Irving should begin next season in Dallas alongside Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg to at last launch his long-awaited comeback from knee surgery in late March 2025.”

Would Flagg, Irving and Watson be a threat in the West? They would certainly put teams on high alert.