Mavericks Pitched to Pair Devin Booker & Cooper Flagg in Major 3-Team Trade

Mavericks fans, it won’t last much longer. The 2026-27 season promises to play out much differently than the last.

In a few years, the Mavs might very well have the world’s best player in Cooper Flagg. (Unless they pull another Nico!) As Flagg, 19, ascends into superstar status, the Mavs must piece the puzzle around him. They have the stock in their war chest to do so.

As presently constructed, the Mavs have the talent to make noise in the Western Conference. Flagg and Kyrie Irving — who is expected to return fully healthy next season after missing the entire 2025-26 season with a torn ACL — are poised to make up one of the league’s top duos. The last time Dallas featured one of the best 1-2 punches in the league, it was representing the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

While Finals expectations for the Mavs are a bit premature, they can get to that level with one unique trade.

The Trade Idea That Brings Devin Booker to the Mavericks and Creates a New West Contender

The Mavs may not be exploring a blockbuster move this summer, but this idea might be worth taking a long look at.

In a hypothetical trade, the Mavs pick up the phone and engage the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers for a deal revolving around star shooting guard Devin Booker. Here’s the proposed framework that lands Booker, a five-time All-Star, in the Lone Star State.

Mavs receive: Devin Booker and Derrick Jones Jr.

Suns receive: P.J. Washington, Max Christie, Derreck Lively II and four first round picks (three via DAL, one via LAC)

Clippers receive: Klay Thompson and Caleb Martin

It is important to note that this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate, not to stir emotions.

So, why might the Suns and Clippers agree to this hypothetical trade?

Here’s What in It for Everyone

For Dallas, this is a win of all wins. Not only do the Mavs acquire the best player in the deal, but they do it while saving over $15 million in salary and staying well below both the first and second aprons. Staying nearly $25 million under the luxury tax and landing an All-Star in his prime. Sign me up!

For Phoenix, this move would be a mini reset without a major regression. It is clear the Suns are not good enough to contend in the West with Booker as their best player. By dealing him in this hypothetical trade, the Suns cut roughly $22 million in payroll and stay a comfortable $15 million below the first apron, all while adding multiple players to help them stay competitive as they build for a stronger future.

The Clippers, meanwhile, would add two sharpshooters, one of them — Thompson — on an expiring contract.

A lineup featuring Irving, Booker, Flagg would give Dallas arguably the best offensive trio in the West. Possessing that kind of firepower in such a brutal conference is a strong (and rare) advantage.

Would Dallas’ new trio vault it above the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs? Maybe. Maybe not.

What it would do is put the Mavs squarely in a position for a 50-plus win season and a good shot at earning homecourt advantage in the playoffs.