Mavericks Predicted to Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster 3-Team Trade

Although few outside of Dallas have noticed, the Mavericks have quietly put together an impressive offseason. The franchise appears determined to get back to a winning direction after multiple down years.

With ascending forward Cooper Flagg already on a superstar arc, the Mavs have plenty to look forward to in the coming years. But it will be the decisions the front office makes that will truly unfold the new direction of the team.

If Dallas doesn’t make additional moves, the offseason can still be viewed as a success. As the 2026-27 season goes along and the Mavs feel they are perhaps one move away from challenging the elites of the West, there’s a unique trade they can make that would reshuffle the entire conference.

The Trade Idea That Lands Donovan Mitchell With the Mavericks

With Kyrie Irving expected to return healthy to the lineup next season, the Mavs won’t surprise anyone if they are ranked among the best offenses in basketball. Dallas has high hopes for the duo of Irving and Flagg. But how about making it a trio?

Prediction: Ahead of the 2027 trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers decide the Eastern Conference has simply gotten too good and their expensive roster could use some retooling. The Cavs begin fielding trade offers for Donovan Mitchell, and the Mavs, on the brink of charging to a top six seed in the conference, pick up the phone to make an offer for Mitchell, a seven-time All-Star. Here’s a proposed three-team framework:

Mavs receive: Donovan Mitchell and Zach Collins

Cavs receive: P.J. Washington, Isaac Okoro, Max Christie, Dereck Lively II and two first round picks

Bulls receive: Klay Thompson and three second round picks (one via CLE)

It is important to reiterate that this trade is entirely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate, not to stir emotions.

So, why might the Mavs make a major trade like this?

Here’s Why Dallas Goes All-In for a Superstar

Simply put, the last time the Mavs had a superstar backcourt, they were in the NBA Finals. And that was before they had Flagg, the 2026 Rookie of The Year.

Mitchell, who has averaged 25 points per game in five of the last six seasons, is one of the league’s top offensive engines in his prime. He is a known playoff riser — he’s had one of the highest scoring games in postseason history! — and would fit wonderfully alongside Irving.

On the topic of Irving, perhaps the Mavs’ most revealing move of the summer (so far) has been their position on Irving. The 34-year-old missed the entire 2025-26 season with a torn ACL. Dallas received plenty of trade offers for the nine-time All-Star, according to reports, but turned them all down.

What does that say? That the franchise believes it can contend now. Why else would they hold on to a player who is well past Flagg’s timeline?

“There’s been no trade talks over the last month regarding Kyrie Irving,” NBA insider Brett Siegel reported last week. “Teams reached out near the start of free agency to inquire about his availability … the teams we know that reached out, the Detroit Pistons were a team that reached out; we know the Minnesota Timberwolves reached out; I’m sure there’s a few other teams mixed in there.

“The message to them was Kyrie’s not available, and the Mavericks are not actively looking to trade him. They have not put him on the trade block.”

With Flagg, Mitchell and Irving, the Mavs would have one of the league’s most unique trios and more than enough firepower to secure homecourt advantage entering the postseason.

Especially if Flagg takes the sophomore leap that he is poised for, those 26-win Mavs from last season will be long gone in 2027.