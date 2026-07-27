Report: Mavericks Get Update on Dwight Powell as He Reveals His Plans

The Dallas Mavericks continue to sort through several offseason roster decisions, and veteran center Dwight Powell remains one of the biggest unresolved pieces. As an unrestricted free agent, Powell has yet to sign a new contract, but he is still in contact with the organization while deciding his future ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Powell has spent the last 12 seasons with the Mavericks after arriving from the Boston Celtics in the Rajon Rondo trade during his rookie campaign. Although Dallas currently has 16 players on standard contracts, one above the regular-season limit, NBA insider Marc Stein says the veteran center is hoping to continue his playing career, even as the Mavericks reshape their roster around No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

Dwight Powell Hopes to Continue Playing as Dallas Mavericks Evaluate Roster

Powell has made it clear that retirement is not part of his current plans.

In the latest edition of The Stein Line, Marc Stein wrote, “Dallas currently has 16 players on its roster on standard contracts, one above the in-season maximum, but I’m told veteran center Dwight Powell and his representatives have maintained a dialogue with the club in hopes that he still factors into their plans somehow.”

Stein added, “The 35-year-old, who became a Maverick in December 2014 as part of the Rajon Rondo trade, has been hoping to play at least one more season.”

Despite that mutual dialogue, Dallas faces a difficult roster situation.

The Mavericks entered the offseason with four unrestricted free agents, including Powell and guard Brandon Williams, who both remain unsigned.

According to the provided information, re-signing either player appears challenging because Dallas already has 16 players on standard contracts and must trim its roster to the league maximum of 15 before the regular season.

Powell has been one of the franchise’s longest-tenured players.

Over 12 seasons with Dallas, he has averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game. During the past three seasons, he primarily served as an emergency center behind the team’s regular frontcourt rotation.

The Mavericks have since added additional size by acquiring hybrid forward/center Keldon Johnson and Santi Aldama while also re-signing Moussa Cisse to complement Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.

According to the provided information, those moves make a reunion with Powell less likely as Dallas emphasizes younger, “future-based” roster decisions around Flagg.

Dallas Mavericks Maintain Trade-First Approach With Klay Thompson

While Powell’s future remains unresolved, another veteran Maverick continues to generate league-wide interest.

Klay Thompson has been linked to the Miami Heat, but Dallas is not currently prioritizing a contract buyout.

Stein wrote, “Miami and other teams are certainly hoping Thompson becomes a free agent by securing a buyout from Dallas, but the Mavericks — to this point — have indicated that they prefer to trade the four-time champion sharpshooter if possible.”

Thompson has one season remaining on the three-year contract he signed with Dallas in 2024 and is scheduled to earn approximately $17.5 million during the 2026-27 campaign.

According to the information provided, the Mavericks believe Thompson’s expiring contract could have value in a future trade, giving the organization little reason to negotiate a buyout unless the market changes later in the offseason.

Miami’s interest has centered on a buyout scenario rather than an active trade.

The Heat continue searching for perimeter shooting, but Dallas has maintained its preference to explore trade possibilities before considering any alternative.

As the Mavericks prepare for the upcoming season, they continue balancing immediate roster decisions with long-term planning. Powell’s desire to extend his NBA career remains unchanged, but whether that next opportunity comes in Dallas or elsewhere may depend on how the club resolves its current roster crunch in the weeks leading up to training camp.