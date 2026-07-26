Mavericks Proposed to Pair Kevin Durant With Cooper Flagg in Major 3-Team Deal

With all the talk about the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs positioned to rule the Western Conference for the next decade, the Dallas Mavericks aren’t exactly interested in waiting their turn.

Not when they have a generational talent of their own.

The Mavs may be coming off a 26-win season, but there are plenty of reasons to believe a turnaround is on the horizon. With Cooper Flagg headed for a top 10 ranking among players in the NBA and Kyrie Irving ramping up to return healthy next season, the Mavs have the talent to make some noise. If they add another major piece to the mix, then the rest of the West might really want to watch out.

A Kevin Durant to Mavericks Trade Idea That Would Shakeup the West

The Mavs have yet to show any interest in a splashy offseason trade, but who is to say they won’t at least discuss something internally considering the assets they have?

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has been on the move quite a lot recently and has yet to find a home he is truly comfortable with since leaving the Golden State Warriors seven years ago.

How about the Mavs kick around the idea of adding Durant next to Flagg and Irving, forming one of the premier trios in basketball?

Here’s a trade idea that would land Durant, a 16-time All-Star, in Dallas, moving him just a few hundred miles up I-45 while keeping him in the Lone Star State.

Mavericks receive:

Kevin Durant

Tre Mann

Hornets receive:

2032 second round pick

Rockets receive:

P.J. Washington

Caleb Martin

Max Christie

Dereck Lively II

2027 second round pick (via Chicago)

2028 first round pick

2031 first round pick

It is important to reiterate that this is a purely hypothetical scenario intended for some fun discussion.

The Mavs go all-in on contending for the Western Conference crown. Would a starting five of Irving, Naji Marshall, Flagg, Durant and Daniel Gafford, with Klay Thompson off the bench, be enough to butt heads with the Thunder or Spurs in the conference finals?

Meanwhile, Houston pulls the plug on the Durant experiment after just one season, with good reason. The Rockets were trending upward after pushing the Golden State Warriors to a Game 7 in the 2025 playoffs. While the Rockets were a 50-plus win team last season, there’s just this feeling that they aren’t nearly on the same tier with the elites of the West. It might be a great time to move off Durant and recoup some draft assets along with multiple strong pieces to build around.

Would Houston Move Durant?

Durant has come up in trade talks often this offseason, with the Detroit Pistons reportedly showing the most interest of any team to acquire the 12-time All-NBA performer. While Houston has held on to Durant, there is reason to believe it would consider trading him if a team came calling with a strong enough offer.

According to NBA insider Kelly Iko, the Rockets only have one player off limits in trade talks, and that player is not Durant.

“Rival teams that have contacted the Rockets recently have been informed that 23-year-old Amen Thompson is the only near untouchable on the roster, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Houston isn’t actively shopping its All-Stars or other key members, sources said, but is merely expressing more of a willingness to listen than at previous junctures.”

Dallas, on the other hand, likely would be open to trading some veteran stars if it meant landing a player of Durant’s caliber. He may be approaching his 38th birthday, but he just finished yet another season registering over 25 points per game while shooting above 50% from the floor.

If the Mavs had a chance to bring Durant on board, should they pull the trigger?