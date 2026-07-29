Report: Mavericks Reach Major Decision on Klay Thompson as Trade Buzz Grows

The Dallas Mavericks haven’t made any trades, but several of their players have become regular names in trade rumors.

Dallas has quietly put together a strong offseason as the franchise looks to get back to a winning direction next season. With superstar point guard Kyrie Irving expected to return healthy next season and the ascending Cooper Flagg poised for a major sophomore leap, the Mavs have the pieces to make noise in the West.

The Mavs may not be in the market for a splashy trade, but one name generating plenty of speculation is former All-Star guard Klay Thompson, whose time in Dallas may be coming to an end.

Klay Thompson May Exit Soon, But Mavericks Have Made a Key Decision

Thompson, 36, is already attracting multiple suitors as rumors of a Dallas exit heats up. The team mentioned as Thompson’s suitor, the Miami Heat, is hoping Thompson shakes free via a contract buyout. However, the Mavs are making it clear they have no intention of buying him out, viewing him instead as a valuable trade asset capable of bringing back a meaningful return.

“The Mavericks, to my understanding, have been keen on wanting to keep Klay Thompson for a trade,” reported NBA insider Jake Fischer. “… The word has been consistent though that Dallas does not want to buyout Klay Thompson and see him walk for nothing.”

Fischer notes that Thompson, a five-time All-Star would garner plenty of interest in free agency if the Mavs were to buyout his contract, but the team will keep Thompson unless it receives a strong trade offer.

“They want to hold a high price for Klay, for now, because they do envision this group being a playoff-caliber ish, play-in caliber team around Cooper Flagg next year.”

Dallas Looks to Change Gears Next Season

After the league instituted new NBA Draft rules, there are no more incentives for teams to tank. Even if the Mavs wanted to intentionally hold back on piling up wins, it wouldn’t make sense simply because they don’t own their 2027 first round pick.

Instead, expect the Mavs to turn up the heat and make some noise in the Western Conference. The team’s intention to be competitive next season can be seen in its decision to retain Irving, who has fielded plenty of trade interest this offseason.

The Mavs will not trade Irving, reports NBA insider Brett Siegel. Dallas has been contacted by multiple rival teams to inquire about a potential trade for Irving, a nine-time All-Star.

“There’s been no trade talks over the last month regarding Kyrie Irving,” Siegel expressed last week. “Teams reached out near the start of free agency to inquire about his availability … the teams we know that reached out, the Detroit Pistons were a team that reached out; we know the Minnesota Timberwolves reached out; I’m sure there’s a few other teams mixed in there.

“The message to them was Kyrie’s not available, and the Mavericks are not actively looking to trade him. They have not put him on the trade block.”

Dallas has the assets to land an impact player in a trade — Heavy Sports proposed a sign-and-trade idea for Denver Nuggets star Peyton Watson — but the franchise has shown no indication it is actively exploring a move.