Mavericks Projected to Trade Kyrie Irving for 22-Year-Old All-NBA Superstar

The Dallas Mavericks are transitioning as they progress through the early stages of the Cooper Flagg era.

The Mavs seem determined to recapture a winning direction quickly. When Luka Doncic was traded, it appeared the Mavs were in for years of struggle. But less than two years later, Dallas’ future is already looking bright, and the 2026 offseason only strengthened that belief.

Some of the attention has shifted to star point guard Kyrie Irving. In his mid-30s and coming off a major knee injury, some believe the Mavs would be better off moving Irving now to capitalize on his trade value. After all, there’s no telling how an aging player will return from a torn ACL. Dallas seems prepared to start next season with Irving and Flagg debuting as a duo, but if a team comes calling with a too-good-to-pass-up offer, would the Mavs still hold on to Irving?

Would This Trade Convince the Mavericks to Deal Kyrie Irving?

Dallas is clearly stacking youth and slowly assembling the foundation of a title-contender. It is debatable whether Irving, 34, fits the team’s timeline, especially considering the face of the franchise is still just 19.

According to reports, Irving has generated trade interest from teams this summer, but the Mavs have resisted all offers. What if the Detroit Pistons came calling for Irving in a trade package centered around standout young man Jalen Duren? Here’s a proposed three-team framework that Dallas would have to think long and hard about.

Mavs receive: Jalen Duren (via sign-and-trade; four-year, $154.2 million contract), Duncan Robinson and a 2030 second round pick (via LAC)

Pistons receive: Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, Cam Christie, a 2029 first round pick, a 2029 second round pick and a 2032 second round pick (via LAC)

Clippers receive: Ron Holland and Gary Harris

There are plenty of moving parts in this deal and high upside for all three teams. Let’s get into why everyone would agree to this trade.

Why Dallas, Detroit and L.A. Do the Trade

The Mavs may have high hopes for what Irving and Flagg, the 2026 Rookie of the Year can accomplish together next season. But if Irving shows noticeable regression after he returns from injury, Dallas will be kicking itself for not moving the nine-time All-Star when trade interest surrounding the guard was high. Especially if the Mavs are presented with a deal that lands them Duren, who has already achieved an All-Star and All-NBA nod at 22, it would be borderline silly to not at least spend a few days thinking about it.

In this trade, the Mavs move Gafford and install Duren as the standalone starting big man. Not only does Dallas welcome a long-term franchise cornerstone, but it also trims nearly $23 million in payroll and generates over $42 million in tax space by executing this trade.

Did someone say Luka Doncic could enter free agency in 2028?

For Detroit, this is a major gamble in a traditional sense. But with Duren and the Pistons reportedly far apart in contract negotiations, the likelihood that Duren takes the qualifying offer, which would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer, is growing by the day.

The Pistons reportedly weighed the pros and cons of acquiring Irving this offseason. According to The Athletic, the team ultimately walked away from further exploring a trade for Irving because a deal would require surrendering too many assets. If the Pistons decide to move Duren, he would be the crown jewel of a trade. Detroit would have a serious path to landing Irving and pairing him in the backcourt alongside ascending superstar Cade Cunningham.

Meanwhile, the Clippers, as facilitators in this deal, welcome a 21-year-old defensive star and a veteran bench scoring option in Harris.