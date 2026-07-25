Mavericks Proposed to Trade Kyrie Irving in Massive 3-Player Deal for Joel Embiid

As the Dallas Mavericks have quietly put together a strong offseason, they have been a popular team rumored in trades. But that might be because of the millions of Lakers fans trying to steal P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford from the Mavs.

Another Maverick who has been the centerpiece of trade rumors is nine-time All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, whom Dallas is expecting to welcome back to the lineup next season.

Are the Mavs looking to trade Irving? No. Would they trade him if the offer was strong enough? Maybe.

A Mavericks Trade Idea Involving Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers are on top of the NBA world after landing LeBron James in free agency. While James finds himself on a roster loaded with talent, there is that outside chance he puts in a message to the front office to go grab his former championship-winning teammate. And if Dallas is at all interested in a potentially massive frontcourt upgrade, here is a highly unlikely but fun trade idea.

Mavs receive: Joel Embiid and a 2028 first round pick

Sixers receive: Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford

For Dallas, adding the injury prone Embiid — inarguably a top 10 player when healthy! — would be a fairly questionable move. But there is a lot to like when imagining an Embiid-Cooper Flagg pairing. The 33-year-old Embiid is a better player than Irving, and one year younger, so doing this trade wouldn’t be outlandish.

For Philadelphia, James would be smiling from ear to ear. James still views Irving, with whom he played for three seasons in Cleveland, in high regard. According to ESPN’s Vince Goodwill, James initially aimed to get Irving traded from the Mavericks to the Cavaliers, a move that would likely have pushed James himself back to Cleveland.

This hypothetical trade features two injury prone players in Irving and Embiid; both stars have combined to play just 107 regular season games since the start of the 2024-25 season. While Dallas would also lose Gafford, it would get back a first round pick in a deal.

You decide the winner.

But … Dallas Has Remained a Firm Stance on its Superstar Guard

Irving has registered plenty of trade interest around the league this summer. But the Mavs have told all callers the same thing. No thanks.

“There’s been no trade talks over the last month regarding Kyrie Irving,” reported NBA insider Brett Siegel. “Teams reached out near the start of free agency to inquire about his availability … the teams we know that reached out, the Detroit Pistons were a team that reached out; we know the Minnesota Timberwolves reached out; I’m sure there’s a few other teams mixed in there.

“The message to them was Kyrie’s not available, and the Mavericks are not actively looking to trade him. They have not put him on the trade block.”

Irving’s attractive skillset has maintained his status as one of the league’s premier players despite his injury history. Traded to Dallas from Brooklyn ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, Irving remains a cornerstone piece for the Mavs, who are now into the Flagg era.

The Mavs are excited to see Irving share the court with Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, for the first time next season and are likely to rebuff trade offers at least until the deadline approaches in February.