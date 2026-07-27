Report: Mavericks Reach Major Decision on Kyrie Irving Trade Amid Cavs Rumors

Less than 18 months after trading franchise hero Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks have already positioned themselves for a bright future.

A lot of that is thanks to ascending superstar forward Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and winner of the Rookie of the Year award. As Flagg continues to rise and the Mavs re-position themselves to contend in the Western Conference, expectations are only beginning to grow.

That brings us to Kyrie Irving, whom the Mavs acquired precisely to meet high expectations. Irving’s role has changed in the three years since he has been in Dallas, but the franchise is giving every indication it wants to hang on to the former All-Star as it looks to build something special.

Mavericks Have a Firm Stance on Kyrie Irving Amid Circulating Rumors

Irving, 34, has been a major subject of trade rumors this summer, especially when his former teammate LeBron James was getting closer to announcing his free agency decision. But according to NBA insider Brandin Robinson, the Mavs firmly intend to retain Irving and rebuff any trade offers at this time.

“Irving is content in Dallas, and the Mavericks have zero intention of moving their star guard unless a deal commands an extraordinary return. While sources indicate Irving could theoretically be open to a Cleveland homecoming down the line, it won’t come via a hypothetical trade for James Harden.”

Robinson backs what league insider Brett Siegel reported when James was still a free agent, noting that the Mavs received inquiries about Irving from multiple teams.

“There’s been no trade talks over the last month regarding Kyrie Irving,” Siegel said. “Teams reached out near the start of free agency to inquire about his availability … the teams we know that reached out, the Detroit Pistons were a team that reached out; we know the Minnesota Timberwolves reached out; I’m sure there’s a few other teams mixed in there.

“The message to them was Kyrie’s not available, and the Mavericks are not actively looking to trade him. They have not put him on the trade block.”

Dallas Looking Forward to the Irving-Flagg Duo

Irving may no longer be the Mavs’ best player, and he may be nearly twice the age of the 19-year-old Flagg, but the Mavs still view him as a major piece to a team quickly on the rise.

In fact, Irving has already made an impression on new head coach Dusty May, who expressed his excitement for next season.

“I spoke with Kyrie and actually witnessed a workout this morning,” May said. “I felt like I left the gym watching Picasso paint a picture.”

Irving, 34, missed the entire 2025-26 season with a torn ACL. Up until sustaining that injury in the 2024-25 campaign, Irving was averaging his routine elite numbers.

A nine-time All-Star, Irving may not be in the Mavs’ long term plans given his age, but Dallas has to feel confident about the kind of impact Irving could have on Flagg, the unquestioned face of the franchise.

Dallas went through an unspeakable wave of emotions after the Doncic trade, which will forever be remembered infamously. But the city now has an incredibly unique talent as its centerpiece.