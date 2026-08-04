Mavericks Proposed to Trade Kyrie Irving for 7’0″ Rising Superstar in Massive Deal

The Dallas Mavericks may give it one more season before they dive deep into the Cooper Flagg era. With star point guard Kyrie Irving back, there is plenty of excitement over the Flagg-Irving duo as fans hope the Mavs soon return to a winning direction.

The 2026 offseason has been productive for Dallas. The franchise made a few under-the-radar moves with high upside potential. For a young team building for the future, that is a typical approach when the best player is only 19 and years from his prime.

But what if the Mavs decided to accelerate their path to title contention? It was just three seasons ago they were in the NBA Finals, though a major trade — that we won’t bring up again! — happened since then. With Flagg, the 2026 Rookie of the Year, already showing his superstar trajectory, maybe Dallas sees a move out there that helps shift the tide in the Western Conference.

Mavericks Say Goodbye to Kyrie Irving and Hello to a Rising Superstar

Trading Irving before he gets to play a single game with Flagg might sting a little, but there’s no denying that the 34-year-old guard, for all his gifts, is well past the timeline of a team looking to grow alongside its 19-year-old franchise centerpiece. But this move might be a gamechanging.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Mavs dial up the Cleveland Cavaliers to discuss a trade revolving around Irving and 25-year-old rising superstar Evan Mobley. Here’s a proposed framework:

Mavs receive: Evan Mobey

Cavs receive: Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and a 2029 first round pick

It is important to reiterate that this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate. So, why might both teams come to terms with this deal?

What’s in it for Cleveland and Dallas

If either team has a cause to pause here, it is the Cavs. Sure, trading a young franchise cornerstone for an aging, injury prone star and a high-level role player sounds wrong. But it is all about fit.

For Cleveland, there is true potential to get out of the East featuring a lineup of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Irving, Washington and Jarrett Allen. Three guards in the starting lineup? Welcome to today’s NBA.

For Dallas, boy … is this an interesting trade.

For starters, Mobley and Flagg would set up as the best two-way duo in the league. Mobley, a former Defensive Player of the Year, would be the ideal stretch-five big man who would work well alongside Flagg’s all-around game. Financially, the Mavs would shed nearly $10 million in payroll and open up roughly $37 million in apron space. For a team that will look to star hunt in free agency in a couple of years, that flexibility might mean the difference between a playoff team and a bonafide title contender.

Remember, there’s this guy named Luka Doncic — yup, Dallas knows him well! — who could shake free from Los Angeles as soon as 2028.

This is definitely going waaay out there … but imagine a lineup featuring Doncic, Flagg, Mobley and Morez Johnson Jr.? Feeling the energy now, Mavs fans?

Of course, this trade idea is rather courageous and highly unlikely. But that’s what August is about. Drawing up some fun ideas while the wait for late October drags on.