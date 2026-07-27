Mavericks Proposed to Trade Kyrie Irving in 3-Team Deal for Rising All-Star Duo

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has been at the center of trade speculation this offseason. Irving, a nine-time All-Star, has not played since March 2025, but his stock remains high throughout the NBA.

Part of the reason why teams are interested in Irving is perhaps the belief that the Mavs are open to moving on from the 34-year-old. After all, Cooper Flagg, the unquestioned face of the franchise, is just 19 years old and someone the Mavs will progressively put young, emerging players around as the franchise slowly works its way back into the fold of contention. Does that leave Irving as the odd man out given his age and injury history?

A Mavericks Trade Idea Involving Kyrie Irving That Lands a Two Young Stars

Dallas hasn’t given any indication (yet) that it is looking to move Irving, but if a team comes calling with a strong package, a trade absolutely becomes worth exploring.

In a purely hypothetical but legal (and fun!) trade idea, the Mavs send Irving packing in a three-team deal that lands a star on the rise.

Mavericks receive: Jalen Green, Max Strus, Jaylon Tyson and two first picks

Cavaliers receive: Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and Haywood Highsmith

Suns receive: James Harden (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $106 million contract)

In this proposed trade, there is a lot for the Mavs to like. Not only do they shave over $20 million in payroll, but they also add Green and Tyson, who are 24 and 23 years old, respectively. Oh, and the Mavs also pick up two first round picks. For a team building for the future this trade would work wonders.

Green is an interesting player. Although he carries a salary north of $30 million, he could theoretically play up his value next season, allowing the Mavs to flip him in a deal for future draft compensation as he is unlikely to be a future piece for the Mavs. Tyson, however, is different. Already with future All-Star potential, he could develop into a cornerstone in Dallas.

But … Here’s the Kicker

For any Irving trade to happen, the Mavs have to be open to moving him, which they have not shown so far. In fact, the franchise has repeatedly shut down trade inquiries for Irving.

According to NBA insider Brandin Robinson, Dallas would only move Irving if a deal was too good to pass up.

“Irving is content in Dallas, and the Mavericks have zero intention of moving their star guard unless a deal commands an extraordinary return,” Robinson wrote. “While sources indicate Irving could theoretically be open to a Cleveland homecoming down the line, it won’t come via a hypothetical trade for James Harden.”

Robinson’s report was backed by long-time league insider Marc Stein, who recently noted the Mavs’ disinterest in dealing Irving at this time.

“The Mavericks have continued to rebuff trade feelers for the 34-year-old who has nine career All-Star nods. The working expectation since our report last month is that Irving should begin next season in Dallas alongside Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg to at last launch his long-awaited comeback from knee surgery in late March 2025.”

Irving may not fit Dallas’ long-term timelime, but the franchise values the former All-Star and views him as someone who could aid in the quick development of Flagg.