Report: Mavericks Make Major Kyrie Irving Trade Decision Amid Rival Interest

Kyrie Irving is set for a return from a lengthy absence when the 2026-27 season rolls around. Whether it happens with the Dallas Mavericks or with a different team is a question to be answered in the offseason.

However, the front office in Dallas fully expects that return to come in a Mavericks uniform. Trade rumors have linked the nine-time All-Star to multiple contenders but the franchise is closing its eyes to those.

According to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, Mavs executives are admitting that the situation with Irving is that they are on the same page.

“He keeps getting put in all kinds of rumors, but we’re not looking to move Kyrie and Kyrie isn’t looking to be moved either,” a Dallas front office executive said. “We didn’t get to see him with Cooper (Flagg) last year, but we’re very excited to see that pairing this year.”

Irving missed the entire 2025-26 season recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in March 2025. The Mavs didn’t want to rush his return last season to get him back at 100% or at least close to that.

Mavericks Plans to Keep Kyrie Irving as Core Piece Alongside Cooper Flagg

Flagg was the only positive from a largely disappointing season for the Mavericks. They missed out on the playoffs and battled with significant injuries.

Irving may be coming from an injury year but his value hasn’t been diminished and he has nothing to prove to be reintegrated into the roster. He is the key piece for veteran presence and scoring in the post-Luka Doncic era. He is still under a significant deal until 2027-28.

The original vision the front office had for the roster included Irving, Anthony Davis and Flagg. They had planned for their then rookie No. 1 pick to play alongside two top veteran stars in the frontcourt and backcourt. At the end, only Flagg was playing, except factoring in the nine games Davis managed to play before being traded.

Flagg ended up winning the Rookie of the Year playing 70 games with the team responsibility on his young shoulders. Irving’s return would be a breath of fresh air and a chance to unleash more of Flagg’s potential.

“Cooper Flagg was pretty good as a rookie without a lot of help around him. Now, imagine how good he’ll be with a year of experience and better players around him?” a Mavericks front office executive said.

Irving would no doubt step in as the primary star but his combination with Flagg promises to be exciting. This is why the Mavs front office is hesitant to move the veteran guard.

What the Stance on Irving Means for Interested Teams

The rumors with Irving came with the speculation that the Mavericks may choose a new rebuild centered around Flagg which means they could move Irving. This has not turned out to be the case.

While they do intend to build around Flagg and Irving can fetch them good returns for flexibility, to have an experience around the much younger star could be crucial.

This means that teams that have been keeping close tabs would have to look elsewhere for other veteran high-impact additions.