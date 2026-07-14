Mavericks Proposed to Sign LeBron After Landing Anthony Davis in 5-Player Trade

The entire NBA world is still awaiting LeBron James’ decision on where he will end up for the upcoming season. Several franchises are seen as favorites, but others, like the Dallas Mavericks, are not completely out of the question.

Just like the serious landing spots, the Mavericks can make a play to entice the veteran superstar to sign. A potential scenario involves a reunion with a trade.

In the proposed trade, the Mavericks would send P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford to the Washington Wizards. Dallas would, in return, get Anthony Davis back, along with a 2027 first-round pick and a second-round pick in 2028.

Davis, who was moved before the trade deadline, has yet to make any appearance for the Wizards. A return could set up a compelling narrative with James, who was a teammate with the center at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mavericks Trade Idea for Davis to Lure LeBron James

Reacquiring Davis would be strange considering how the Mavericks moved him in the first place. However, the NBA trade market is always strange and Dallas would hope it is one shot for the prize of two — Davis and James.

Davis is still on his lucrative deal with a $58.5 million salary for the 2026-27 season. The Mavs would be essentially taking back the wage they sent out in the first place.

However, this deal would work on a matching basis as Dallas sends out a sizable deal with Washington, Thompson and Gafford. Although they will be taking on a little more money than they send out.

James, who isn’t reportedly interested in moving for money at this stage, could join on a one-year veteran exception. Still, the Mavericks would be well over the luxury limit having Davis back, but his deal isn’t a long-term one as it runs out in 2027-28.

This deal could prove enticing for James with Davis and also Kyrie Irving forming a full reunion for him. Dallas already has a case among the destinations his agent, Rich Paul, drafted. It was mainly off-court benefits, but this trade proposal could give an on-court edge.

Forming a Potential Superteam in Dallas With LeBron

Just as Davis, Irving also won a championship with James and any chance the trio plays for Dallas this upcoming season will set up an interesting core.

Davis didn’t really catch the fancy of many in Dallas during his one-year stint. He was limited to 29 games overall due to injuries and any hope the franchise had of seeing him together with Irving and young star Cooper Flagg was evaporated.

However, this proposed scenario of bringing him back could reignite that plan and also potentially include James as well.

The Mavs missed out on the playoffs and the new look front office would want to make sure the franchise returns as soon as possible. This is interesting because Dallas new President of Basketball Operations, Masai Ujiri, had his name drafted out by James’ agent.

This has been reportedly attributed to an off-court business connection as one of the cases to move to Dallas.