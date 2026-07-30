Mavericks Proposed to Land Steph Curry With Cooper Flagg in Major 3-Team Deal

It was never a thought at any point that Steph Curry would think of leaving the Golden State Warriors. The star point guard has spent his entire 17-year career in the Bay Area. He reportedly has plans to play 20 seasons but whether that is with the Warriors remains to be seen.

Strange feelings have been around this summer as the Warriors appear not to have reacted positively to a dismal 2025-26. They haven’t brought in a significant addition or even a notable free agent, missing on LeBron James. This points to conceding the fact that they cannot compete for a title right now.

Curry, 38, could be forced to consider the unthinkable and seek a move elsewhere.

In a hypothetical three-team trade involving both the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, the Warriors could find a solution.

In the trade, the Warriors receive P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Nikola Jovic and Caleb Martin, plus first-round picks in 2028 and 2029 and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

The Miami Heat get Klay Thompson while the Mavericks acquire Curry.

This deal gives Curry a good shot while the Warriors can move to the post-Curry era. The Heat get a sharpshooter, which has been an offseason target.

Mavericks-Stephen Curry Blockbuster Trade Idea

The first full season without Luka Doncic was a near disaster for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving didn’t play at all, Anthony Davis barely played before being dealt and they missed out on the postseason altogether. Perhaps the only consolation, while it wasn’t a total disaster was Rookie of the Year winner Cooper Flagg.

So far in the offseason, Dallas’ main approach has been to reportedly waive interest for Irving. It has done some business like bringing in 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher from the Atlanta Hawks and the likes of Santi Aldama and Marcus Sasser have also joined. However, a potential trade for Curry is not in the same category as this.

A move for the longest-serving one-franchise player would shift the Mavs offseason from looking normal to an actual trade of the offseason.

The numbers line up closely enough to work. Curry’s salary for the upcoming season is at roughly $62.6 million. It is a very significant deal but the package heading to Golden State would be enough to create an opening for his deal. The Mavs would be giving up the most assets in this framework.

Perhaps the only and most obvious limitation here is whether Curry would leave. He loves the franchise and is eligible for an extension this summer which reportedly could open late August and the Warriors would be willing to offer that. There is no need to walk out on that except he seriously wants a final ring.

Can Curry Chase a Ring in Dallas?

The big question is whether moving from one West team to another is the right path towards chasing a ring. The only place to move right now that makes that case is either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs. Or even the Denver Nuggets as well.

The Mavs finished outside the playoff spot last season and while Irving’s absence was a huge factor, it doesn’t seem that they will return to contention any time soon in his first season back.

Curry has also battled some health issues of late so it would be a wildcard for him to place contention hope in a roster with him and Irving in and out with injuries. However, the potential of the duo alongside Flagg on the floor together would certainly be a problem for top contenders in the West.





