Mavericks Could Trade Cooper Flagg For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Dallas Mavericks had a mere 1.8 percent chance of winning the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on May 12. In a shocking turn of events, the franchise defied the heavy odds to win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.

However, there’s no guarantee that the Mavericks will keep Flagg — the highly-touted Duke product expected to be drafted No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

ESPN’s Jay Williams believes the Mavs would be better served trading Flagg for Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, given the timeline of the current Mavericks roster.

Anthony Davis, 32, Kyrie Irving, 33, and Klay Thompson, 35, are all on the backends of their prime, while Flagg, 18, is expected to take at least a few seasons to blossom into an All-Star-level player. As such, Williams stressed that Flagg may not get the requisite reps to develop into an NBA superstar while playing alongside a host of veterans.

Trade Cooper Flagg for Giannis?

“This is going to be controversial but if I’m Nico Harrison, I am trading the pick,” Williams said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on May 12, via Athlon Sports.

“I am not sure for a guy like Cooper Flagg, I think he needs reps, I think he needs a lot of room to grow. I am not sure about champinoship aspirations right away for him.

“Now, look, the basketball part of me loves the thought of AD, Cooper Flagg, Derreck Lively and the backcourt. But when I look at the value, could you package in a 1-on-1 trade to get a Giannis, could you package in a 1-on-1 trade to get a Devin Booker?”

Jay Williams says the Mavericks should consider trading the No. 1 pick for a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, or Tyrese Maxey (🎥 @GetUpESPN ) pic.twitter.com/g828Vowx4t — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 13, 2025

A Clash of Timelines

When reminded of the backlash Mavericks GM Nico Harrison faced for trading Luka Doncic, Williams reiterated that the 18-year-old won’t fit the team’s timeline.

“If your championship window is in the next two or three years, could you package some assets to get somebody who can help you right now, with the pressure in the Western Conference?

“As soon as the pick came out, I said, ‘Hey, Giannis to Dallas.’ That was the first thing I said. That was the first thing I said to everyone on our show. … I would do it.”

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins disagreed with Williams’ take. The Celtics legend felt Flagg could immediately start at small forward next to Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II, and that he had the two-way skills to be an instant contributor to a playoff team.

“The Dallas Mavericks are in a great position,” Perkins told ESPN’s “First Take” on May 13. “They’re set up short term, and they’re set up long term.”

“The Mavs are set up just fine, with Cooper Flagg and AD leading the charge until Kyrie Irving comes back.”