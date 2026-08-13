Mavericks Projected to Land Steph Curry With Kyrie, Cooper Flagg in Major Trade

The Dallas Mavericks appear to have one of the brightest futures in the NBA, and their 2026 offseason has only strengthened that outlook.

But if the Mavs want to supercharge their way to contention as soon as next season, there is one player out there that might help them achieve that. His name is Wardell Stephen Curry II. Yes. The government name had to be used here. It was only right.

There has been rampant speculation surrounding Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Curry is aging but still ultra-elite, but the Warriors are in no position to contend for a title. For the soon-to-be 39-year-old Curry, that fifth championship would mean a lot.

Dallas is the under-the-radar team that isn’t being mentioned as a wonderful fit for Curry if he were to request a trade.

This Trade Idea is Bold But Lands Steph Curry With the Mavericks

The Mavs sent a major message this offseason by not trading 34-year-old guard Kyrie Irving, who hasn’t played in nearly 18 months because of a torn ACL. By retaining Irving, the Mavs have determined that they are ready to compete for a title now. So, why not take that commitment a step further and make a run at Curry?

In a hypothetical scenario, the Mavs decide the chance to get two or three more elite years out of Curry is worth the gamble. Dallas calls Golden State and brings the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers into a four-team trade that sends Curry to Dallas and creates a new juggernaut in the Western Conference.

Here is a proposed framework.

Mavs receive: Steph Curry, Dalton Knecht, a 2029 first round pick (via MIN) and second round picks in 2031 and 2032 (via LAL)

Lakers receive: Klay Thompson and a 2033 second round pick (via GSW)

Wolves receive: P.J. Washington and Jake LaRavia

Warriors receive: Dereck Lively II, Max Christie, Donte DiVincenzo, and first round picks in 2029 and 2031 (via DAL)

This trade is hypothetical and intended to jumpstart the Mavs’ title-contention window, allow Curry a legitimate opportunity to win a fifth ring, while giving the Wolves and Lakers, the facilitators in the deal, two players they would gladly accept.

So, why does this trade make sense for everyone?

Why Golden State, Dallas, Minnesota, and L.A. Do the Deal

For L.A., although having Washington or even Daniel Gafford would be a more meaningful upgrade, landing Thompson, still one of the league’s top 3-point shooters, is a huge boost off the bench. The Lakers have recently shown interest in Thompson, a Los Angeles native.

For Minnesota, Washington is exactly the kind of player the team needs to round out its starting lineup. A roster led by Anthony LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Washington and Rudy Gobert makes the Wolves a serious contender in the West. Adding Washington would firmly place the Wolves among the winners of the offseason.

Meanwhile, the Warriors close the chapter on the Curry era and think ahead. Turning a 38-year-old Curry into two first round picks and a pair of potential future franchise cornerstones in Christie and Lively, who are 22 and 23, respectively, is far from a terrible package.

Dallas then shifts its focus to saying hello to the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. With Curry, Irving, Flagg, Naji Marshall and Gafford leading the way and rising talent like Morez Johnson Jr., Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser and others coming off the bench, make no mistake … Dallas would be a contender in the West, just two years after one of the most shocking trades in sports history.

Although the Warriors aren’t actively shopping Curry or even under the impression that he’ll request a trade, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. revealed that the team would move the two-time league MVP, who has a no-trade clause, if he asked.

The Mavs stand out as a sneaky-good landing spot for Curry if he were to leave the Warriors.