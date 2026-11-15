Mavs’ Cooper Flagg Passes Kobe Bryant on Historic Leaderboard

Cooper Flagg was the youngest player in his draft class.

That’s worth remembering when considering all that the 2025 NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick has already done for the Dallas Mavericks.

Clearly, it was good fortune that the Mavs got the first pick in the lottery only months after trading away Luka Doncic.

These days, Flagg is continuing to set records. As a player who came into the league so young, Flagg had a chance to rewrite the teenager marks of history in the NBA, an area that both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were a part of.

Flagg’s latest feat passes Bryant on an all-time list.

Cooper Flagg Passes Kobe Bryant

Entering Saturday night, Kobe Bryant still ranked second on the all-time leaderboard for points scored by a teenager in NBA history.

LeBron James is first on that list.

Now, Flagg is second. He passed Bryant on Saturday, according to ESPN Insights.

Bryan scored 1,759 points as a teenager (ahead of Carmelo Anthony’s 1,725).

Flagg has now scored 1,762 points as a teenager.

James holds the all-time mark at 2,362.

Flagg won’t turn 20 until late December, but he’d have to put up quite the scoring average in the meantime to catch James. Still, it’s a pretty impressive list to be on.

James, Bryant and Anthony are three of this (and the previous) era’s very best players. Flagg is trying to work his way into that kind of company quickly.

Cooper Flagg Stats

Flagg passed Bryant on what was a bit of a rough night for him.

He played 38 minutes in Cleveland but scored just 18 points on 6-for-19 shooting, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Flagg shot 6-for-8 from the line, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists without a turnover. He also blocked a shot.

Flagg was a 0 in plus-minus, while the other four Dallas starters were negative in that stat.

The Cavs beat the Mavs, 127-117, after Cleveland couldn’t fly home until Saturday morning due to the FAA nationwide ground stop.

A surprise triple-double from Tyrese Proctor led the Cavs to victory. On the other side, Flagg was doing good things in a historical context but couldn’t quite find enough ways to win in Cleveland on Saturday night.