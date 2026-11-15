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Mavs’ Cooper Flagg Passes Kobe Bryant on Historic Leaderboard

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DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 9: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after scoring a basket during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Center on November 9, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Cooper Flagg was the youngest player in his draft class.

That’s worth remembering when considering all that the 2025 NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick has already done for the Dallas Mavericks.

Clearly, it was good fortune that the Mavs got the first pick in the lottery only months after trading away Luka Doncic.

These days, Flagg is continuing to set records. As a player who came into the league so young, Flagg had a chance to rewrite the teenager marks of history in the NBA, an area that both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were a part of.

Flagg’s latest feat passes Bryant on an all-time list.

Cooper Flagg Passes Kobe Bryant

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks goes to the basket against Norchad Omier #77 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Rocket Arena on November 14, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Entering Saturday night, Kobe Bryant still ranked second on the all-time leaderboard for points scored by a teenager in NBA history.

LeBron James is first on that list.

Now, Flagg is second. He passed Bryant on Saturday, according to ESPN Insights.

Bryan scored 1,759 points as a teenager (ahead of Carmelo Anthony’s 1,725).

Flagg has now scored 1,762 points as a teenager.

James holds the all-time mark at 2,362.

Flagg won’t turn 20 until late December, but he’d have to put up quite the scoring average in the meantime to catch James. Still, it’s a pretty impressive list to be on.

James, Bryant and Anthony are three of this (and the previous) era’s very best players. Flagg is trying to work his way into that kind of company quickly.

Cooper Flagg Stats

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Cooper Flagg #32 and Caleb Martin #16 of the Dallas Mavericks block a shot by Riley Minix #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Arena on November 14, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Flagg passed Bryant on what was a bit of a rough night for him.

He played 38 minutes in Cleveland but scored just 18 points on 6-for-19 shooting, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Flagg shot 6-for-8 from the line, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists without a turnover. He also blocked a shot.

Flagg was a 0 in plus-minus, while the other four Dallas starters were negative in that stat.

The Cavs beat the Mavs, 127-117, after Cleveland couldn’t fly home until Saturday morning due to the FAA nationwide ground stop.

A surprise triple-double from Tyrese Proctor led the Cavs to victory. On the other side, Flagg was doing good things in a historical context but couldn’t quite find enough ways to win in Cleveland on Saturday night.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Mavs’ Cooper Flagg Passes Kobe Bryant on Historic Leaderboard

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