The Dallas Mavericks appear ready to welcome Kyrie Irving back, and the timing couldn’t be more intriguing.

Irving was not listed on Dallas’ injury report Sunday evening ahead of Monday’s home game against the Boston Celtics, a significant development after the veteran guard missed Friday’s victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The NBA’s official injury report, released at 5:45 p.m. ET, included six Mavericks dealing with injuries. Irving wasn’t among them.

That followed an encouraging update from coach Dusty May.

According to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, May said Sunday that he expects Irving to play against Boston.

Although his availability remains subject to any late setbacks, the latest developments suggest Dallas could regain its star guard for a compelling matchup against one of his former teams.

Kyrie Irving Missing From Mavericks Injury Report

Irving sat out Friday’s 113-109 victory over Phoenix because of left knee injury management.

It marked his fourth missed game of the season as Dallas continues to monitor his workload following a lengthy rehabilitation.

The nine-time All-Star previously suffered a torn ACL in March 2025, an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of that season and the entire 2025-26 campaign.

His return this October marked his first NBA action in more than 19 months.

That history explains why the Mavericks have approached his availability cautiously, even as he has resumed an important offensive role.

Irving is averaging 21.3 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds this season.

His scoring and late-game shot creation provide a valuable complement to Cooper Flagg, who has developed into Dallas’ franchise cornerstone.

Without Irving on Friday, Flagg delivered another remarkable performance.

The young forward scored 34 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out eight assists as Dallas erased a 21-point third-quarter deficit against Phoenix.

The victory secured home-court advantage for the Mavericks in the NBA Cup knockout round.

Still, having Irving available would provide another dimension to Dallas’ offense against Boston.

Dallas Still Faces Injury Concerns Against Boston

Despite the encouraging Irving development, Dallas remains short-handed.

Daniel Gafford is questionable with a right shoulder stinger, while Caleb Martin is doubtful because of a left ankle sprain.

Dereck Lively II remains sidelined following right foot surgery.

Tobi Lawal and Sergio de Larrea are also out, along with Tarik Biberovic.

Those absences could leave Dallas particularly vulnerable in the frontcourt against Boston.

However, Irving’s expected return would ease the offensive burden on Flagg and provide May with another experienced ballhandler.

The matchup also carries personal significance.

Irving spent two seasons with the Celtics before leaving for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. His relationship with Boston’s fan base has remained complicated ever since.

Monday’s game offers another opportunity to revisit that history, although Dallas’ immediate priority is maintaining its momentum.

The Mavericks enter the contest following an impressive comeback victory.

And with Irving absent from the injury report, they have another reason to feel optimistic.

For now, the clearest indication of his availability will come when Dallas finalizes its plans before Monday’s 8 p.m. ET tipoff.