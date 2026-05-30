Mavs’ Kyrie Irving Gives Major Update About ACL Injury Recovery

Fans of the Dallas Mavericks will be happy to hear the latest health news concerning veteran guard Kyrie Irving. Irving’s update comes after more than a year of recovery following the torn left ACL he suffered on March 3, 2025.

The 34-year-old missed the entire 2025-26 season after tearing his ACL, but looks posed to soon to being basketball ready. For Mavs fans, that might mean finally being able to play alongside young superstar Cooper Flagg.

“I am definitely close to being over at 100% in terms of my ACL recovery,” Irving said while speaking on Twitch. “It’s been a while now…I’m so grateful that I’ve had the time to heal & just experiment with my body more on the court and off the court in the weight room & just pushing myself to the limit.”

Take a listen:

Play

Prior to the injury, Irving was averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 50 appearances.

The encouraging news also aligns with comments made by Mavericks executive Mike Schmitz earlier this week, who told reporters Irving has been around the team’s facility almost every day during rehab.

Irving did not set a specific return date. Training camp is still several months away, meaning there isn’t a huge rush at the moment.

What’s Next for Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks

It remains unclear if Irving will be suiting up for the Mavs or another franchise for the 2026-27 season. Dallas underwent significant organizational changes over the past year, and Irving’s name as a possible trade asset has been rumored as the franchise considers its longterm goals.

The Australian-born guard has one season left on his contract with the Mavericks, as well as a player option for the 2027-28 season. Several teams have been reported to be interested in acquiring Irving.

Irving played his first six seasons in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a title alongside teammate LeBron James. With the Cavs he won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2011-2012 after being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke. He made four all-star appearances as a member of the Cavaliers.

He has since bounced around the league, spending two years with the Boston Celtics, followed by a stint with the Brooklyn Nets and most recently in Dallas.

The Mavericks finished the season with a 26-56 record, one of the worst in the Western Conference. They own the ninth pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft.