Mavs Legend Says Luka Doncic Wants To Retire With Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks fan base is trying to move on from past mistakes, but it is still hard to get over losing Luka Doncic. Nico Harrison got fired just one season later after trading Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Even with Cooper Flagg as the new face of the franchise, Dallas fans still wish that Luka was the top player on the team.

Former Mavericks star Derek Harper shared a bold take that he believes Doncic wants to return to Dallas one day:

“I love Nico (Harrison), Nico is my buddy, but I would not want my name on that trade if I ever had anything to do with the NBA. You look back, you gave away what, 30 points, eight and nine (rebounds and assists), you gave it to somebody else for a guy that is no longer on your roster.) That one is hard to get around. It is just something at the time I think they thought about doing, and they were quick to react, and it just did not work out, especially here in Dallas. People love Luka here. I think he will eventually retire a Maverick.”

Harper referenced how bad the trade was for Dallas, but he made it clear that he expects a reunion at some point. The belief is that the Mavericks will be able to tempt Doncic back after his Lakers tenure eventually ends in the future.

Should The Lakers Be Afraid Of Losing Luka?

Harper is talking about a long-term scenario and the concept of an athlete retiring with the franchise he started off with. Doncic is nowhere near retirement and has already signed a contract extension to spend the next few years with the Lakers.

There is some truth to Dallas having an emotional connection with Luka since he became a breakout star there and hoped to spend his entire career with one franchise. However, this return scenario would not happen until the 2030s at the very least.

The Mavericks could work hard to create a contender behind Cooper Flagg and put themselves in a situation to sign Doncic whenever he enters free agency again. However, the biggest takeaway from Harper is that Luka could want to spend his final years there in the very distant future if the situation makes sense.

Lakers Must Build Contender Behind Luka

This offseason is pivotal to the Lakers since it will be their first chance to build an ideal roster behind Doncic. Austin Reaves and LeBron James are the biggest free agent names they must sign, but other issues are there.

The Lakers need to find a way to improve their wing defense and find a center upgrade. Luka gives them a top-five player and a face of the franchise to always hold relevance in the current NBA landscape.

Every other team with cap space will hope to go after Doncic whenever he enters free agency next. Dallas would be crazy to not go after Luka given how much he loved playing there, but the Lakers have all the power to keep retaining him.