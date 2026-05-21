Former NBA Rookie of the Year Feels Vindicated After Jason Kidd Firing

The Dallas Mavericks parted ways with coach Jason Kidd on May 19 after six seasons at the helm. New Mavs general manager Masai Ujiri made the decision, while one of Kidd’s former players felt vindicated about the NBA legend’s firing.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, NBA journalist and content creator @SpookByTheDoor shared what a Nike executive told him about Kidd as head coach.

“Years ago, a Nike exec told me that JKidd is gonna get fired from every coaching job he gets because for as good as he is at X’s & O’s and player development, over time he becomes insufferable and his personality starts to weigh on people,” @SpookByTheDoor tweeted.

2014 NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams reacted to Kidd’s dismissal as Mavs head coach by retweeting @SpookByTheDoor’s post. MCW revealed that he has known Kidd’s personality for years.

“I’ve been trying to tell people this for 10 years now… truth always prevails,” Williams wrote.

I’ve been trying to tell people this for 10 years now… truth always prevails. https://t.co/5kzCRPDiIb — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) May 20, 2026

Kidd coached Carter-Williams for one and a half seasons from 2015 to 2016 with the Milwaukee Bucks. The coach tried to mold MCW into a version of himself, but it didn’t work. He was traded to the Chicago Bulls ahead of the 2016-17 season, while the Bucks dismissed Kidd midway through the 2017-18 campaign.

Michael Carter-Williams Didn’t Have a Good Relationship With Jason Kidd

Speaking on the Above The Rim podcast back in January, Michael Carter-Williams opened up about his experience being under the tutelage of Jason Kidd in Milwaukee. Carter-Williams praised Kidd’s basketball mind, but they never got along because of his coaching style.

“Everything with me and J-Kidd was kinda off the floor kinda thing… Him and I just couldn’t see eye-to-eye,” Carter-Williams said, via Basketball Network.

MCW further explained his side, saying, “I thought he was moving foul, and I kinda didn’t like that. And I was as a young kid looking up to him, and I felt like, in a way, he wanted me to be who he was and I’m like, I don’t have those tools. I’m not that yet. I hope to be that. Just the way he saw the game, I couldn’t see the game like him yet.”

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Carter-Williams’ career didn’t pan out after his amazing rookie campaign for the Philadelphia 76ers. He went on to become a journeyman after just one season in Chicago. He also played for the Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic before retiring in 2024 at the age of 33.

Kidd, on the other hand, became an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019 to 2021. He was part of the coaching staff that guided the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship. He was then hired by the Dallas Mavericks in 2021 as coach, leading them to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Masai Ujiri Explains Jason Kidd Firing

Despite having four years and $40 million left in his contract, the Dallas Mavericks agreed to cut ties with Jason Kidd. General manager Masai Ujiri told reporters on Wednesday that he wanted a clean slate to begin his tenure with the Mavericks.

“Being transparent with everybody, I think a new slate was a good way to look at this,” Ujiri said, via ESPN. “I feel sometimes in this organization we needed clarity in where we’re going. We need to really work in one direction and how we build this team and how we create winning.”

Ujiri is now tasked to find a new coach that will help develop Cooper Flagg following an amazing rookie season. Kidd’s firing further signals the Mavs’ intent to fully move on from the Luka Doncic trade and embrace the Flagg era.