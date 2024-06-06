‘Ambitious’ NBA Trade Proposal Has Mavericks Land $90 Million Hawks Starter

The last time the Dallas Mavericks struck a trade with the Atlanta Hawks it worked out well with the franchise moving up to land Luka Doncic in the 2018 NBA draft. So good that the Mavs are in the 2024 NBA finals led by Doncic and co-pilot Kyrie Irving.

The focus for Dallas continues to be on winning an NBA championship, but we are weeks away from the Mavericks potentially exploring additional roster moves to remain a contender. Bleacher Report put together a list of one “ambitious trade target” for every team, and has the Mavs targeting Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter.

The proposal would be some combination of Tim Hardaway Jr., a package of second-round picks and potentially Jaden Hardy or Josh Green in order to land Hunter. For Atlanta, it would allow the Hawks to hit the reset button on Hunter’s four-year, $90 million contract. The most recent NBA trade deadline showed us the Mavericks are no stranger to making aggressive moves.

“Does pitching Atlanta on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s expiring contract, a smaller salary and seconds get the job done?” Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale detailed in a May 27, 2024 article titled, “1 Ambitious Trade Target for Every NBA Team.” “If the Hawks are worried about their long-term payroll or looking to enter a more wholesale shift after winning the No. 1 pick, perhaps it does. If it doesn’t, the Mavs can use Olivier Maxence-Prosper, Jaden Hardy or even Josh Green as a primary sweetener.

“This might come across as a lot to Mavs fans. It’s really not. It stings more if you’re a big believer in Green—which…fair. But Hunter’s size is superior, and his three-point touch is more established. Plus, his value to Dallas goes through the roof if it gets outbid for Derrick Jones Jr. in free agency.”

Mavericks News: Tim Hardaway Jr.’s Role Has Decreased in Dallas

A look at Mavs guard Tim Hardaway Jr. working on left corner threes pic.twitter.com/3HZeYZcRXj — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) June 2, 2024

Hardaway has experienced a shift in roles following the team’s NBA trade deadline moves. The veteran failed to score a point in the Western Conference Finals playing in just two games for a total of 15 minutes.

We are not that removed from Hardaway being a key role player in Dallas. The forward averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 35.3% from long range in 79 appearances during the regular season.

Mavericks Rumors: Would Dallas Have an Interest in Adding Hawks Forward De’Andre Hunter?

THAT'S THE DAGGER@CapelaClint gets the rebound out to De’Andre Hunter to seal the biggest Hawks comeback in the last 27 years 🤯#TeamWass | #NBA pic.twitter.com/5h3NK5jWKB — Wasserman Basketball (@wassbasketball) March 26, 2024

This proposal is a classic version of giving two players a change of scenery in hopes it can provide a reset for their careers. Hunter averaged 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while making a career-high 38.5% from behind the arc.

The challenge for Hunter has been his availability as the forward has missed time in all five NBA seasons. Hunter played in 67 games in 2022-23, the most of his career. Yet, the forward followed this up by missing 25 games for the Hawks this season.

Atlanta faces a challenge to use some combination of the No. 1 pick, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to bolster the team’s chances in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Mavs have the luxury of making potentially smaller moves to build around Doncic and Irving. Hunter still has three seasons remaining on his sizable deal and is slated to have a $21.6 million cap hit in 2024-25.