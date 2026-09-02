Dallas Mavericks Reveal Obvious Expectation For Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks are expecting the best version of Kyrie Irving when he returns to the court in the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Mavericks’ expectation for Irving is for him to be in All-Star form next season.

Kyrie Irving Has Been In All-Star Form Throughout His NBA Career

Irving was last named an NBA All-Star during the 2024-2025 NBA season in February 2025, when he was selected as an injury replacement for Anthony Davis. Irving is a nine-time NBA All-Star.

It came before Irving tore his left ACL during a game against the Sacramento Kings on March 3, 2025.

During that season, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in 50 games, most played alongside former franchise superstar Luka Doncic.

Irving shot an amazing 40.1% on 3-point range, 91.6% on the free-throw line, and 47.3% throughout the field.

Irving, who is now 34 years old, sat out the entire 2025-2026 NBA season to focus on his surgery and rehabilitation.

When he returns, Irving will see a new-look Mavericks, now over a year since the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade.

Irving will be playing alongside 19-year-old Cooper Flagg, thrusting the former NBA champion into a leadership and mentor role for the rising Mavericks cornerstone.

The roster around him has pivoted heavily toward youth, draft capital, and new supporting pieces, while previous veteran co-stars and familiar faces from his initial Mavericks run have moved on.

Physically, offseason workouts and open runs show Irving moving with zero restrictions, meaning the team and fans expect him to return right back to his elite All-Star form.

Kyrie Irving Is Already Cooking Players In Offseason Workouts

Now healthy, Kyrie Irving is already cooking other NBA players in offseason workouts. According to Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. in his “Curious Mike” podcast, Irving is already impressing players in scrimmages this offseason.

“I was hooping with him yesterday, and this is off of his ACL,” Porter said. “That dude was so cold, bro. I couldn’t believe how he was moving out there. And he was getting to the lane; there were all footers in there, and he somehow was with the left. Bro, it was nutty. It was crazy.”

It is positive news for the Mavericks, as Irving is expected to be the team’s lead point guard again next season as they look to make it to the NBA playoffs in what can be perceived as an easier Western Conference relative to past seasons.

However, there have been rumors about Irving’s future, with Heavy’s Sean Deveney reporting that the Mavericks’ plan is for Irving to rebuild his value in the first part of the season, before trying to shop him to other teams.

“If you have some sense that, OK, we pay him $40 million this year, and next year he opts out and we can do a two-year deal or a three-year deal at a lesser number, then I think you can do something. If he comes back and he is scoring 24, 25 points (per game), then you will have teams willing to give up a first-round pick for him. Maybe more, maybe a young player, too. But with his injury history, I don’t think you give up more than one first,” he reported.

Nevertheless, the most important thing for the Mavericks and Irving is that they will get to see a healthy version of the shifty star guard next season.