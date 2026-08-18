P.J. Washington ‘Super Confident’ to Remain With Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington says he is “super confident” he will remain a member of the team going forward.

The Mavericks have a glut of frontcourt players, so Washington’s name has been in the rumor mill all offseason, as there have been suggestions that he could be traded to alleviate the team’s logjam at the forward positions, since he has positive trade value.

But according to Washington, he fully expects to remain a member of the Mavericks going forward.

P.J. Washington Expects to Remain in Dallas

Speaking to DLLS Sports, Washington said that he has spoken to Mavericks president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz, and he left those conversations coming away with the fact that he fully expects to be a Maverick going forward.

“I’ve had long talks with (president) Masai (Ujiri), our GM (Mike Schmitz), and the whole team. So I’m super confident I’ll be a Maverick. This is where I want to be, so I’m super excited to be here and can’t wait to get things going,” Washington said (via Hoops Rumors).

That being said, Washington understands why his name has been in trade rumors, since he is a productive player on a good contract.

“I know being a good player in this league, a lot of teams want you, but I’m where I want to be. I love this organization. I love my teammates, coaching staff. So I think everybody’s on the right page with that,” Washington said.

Play

P.J. Washington Has a Value Contract

The 28-year-old Washington has four more years left on his contract with the Mavericks. He makes $19.8 million this season, then $21.4 million, $23 million, and $24.6 million the following three seasons.

Given that Washington averaged 14.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for Dallas last season while playing in 56 games, he is well worth the money that he is being paid by the Mavericks right now and going forward, especially since NBA contracts are exploding in price.

For now, Washington remains a member of the Mavericks. But as the season goes on, we’ll see if he remains confident that he will be part of Dallas.