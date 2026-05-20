Shocking Reason Behind Jason Kidd Leaving Mavs Revealed

The shocking news of head coach Jason Kidd leaving the Dallas Mavericks makes more sense after a new update was revealed. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon claimed that Kidd had desires for a front office rule impacted this. Kidd hoped to move up in the franchise after Dallas fired Nico Harrison as President of Basketball Operations and General Manager. The Mavericks hired Masai Ujiri for a role that Kidd hoped to fill and felt discontent with how things worked out.

MacMahon reported the following via an ESPN article:

“Sources said Kidd had expressed a desire to be promoted to president of basketball operations after general manager Nico Harrison was fired in November, but Dumont informed Kidd months ago that he wouldn’t be considered for the front office. Kidd was kept out of the loop in the process that resulted in Ujiri’s hiring, sources said.”

The relationship apparently started to sour once Kidd wasn’t considered for a chance to be an executive and help build the roster he’d coach. Previous scenarios of coaches feeling they had little to no power caused other shocking exits.

The report claimed that Ujiri had full control over Kidd’s future, and that didn’t sit right with the former NBA point guard. Both sides realized it was best to part ways now due to the growing disconnect.

How Luka Doncic Plays Into This Story

The infamous trade of Dallas sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers continues to haunt the Mavericks franchise. Kidd made it clear that he was not involved in that trade and likely was upset about losing his franchise superstar.

Nico Harrison hoped that building the franchise around Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving would give them a better chance at contending for a title. Doncic’s poor conditioning and lack of defensive skills were used by Harrison to talk ownership into trading Luka for Davis and Max Christie.

Kidd wanting a bigger job after Harrison was fired likely stems from being forced to lose a top five player without having any say. Dallas decided to go past Kidd and hire a new voice to lead the franchise. Kidd clearly wasn’t happy about this, and it caused the relationship to end faster than fans expected.

How This Hurts Cooper Flagg

Kidd showed a strong chemistry with rookie Cooper Flagg and seemed like the perfect coach for the future superstar. Flagg improved throughout the season, and Kidd coached him like a superstar in the final months with everything coached around him.

Dallas witnessed Kidd doing everything in his power to help Flagg’s Rookie of the Year race for the award he ultimately won. Kidd leaving the Mavericks means that everything built for Flagg this season will be meaningless beyond his talent and potential.

A new coach will have to plan out an offense that highlights Flagg and allows him to develop with constant growth. Flagg’s defense is always going to be strong and help this team have a chance at wining. However, Kidd gave him a comfort level in the NBA that will be removed and see Flagg forced to restart a new system next season.