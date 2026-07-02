Mavericks Showing Interest in Elite Scorer, Insider Says

The Dallas Mavericks are trying to find the best way to build around Cooper Flagg. Flagg is the player around whom all roster decisions will be made. Flagg was the Rookie of the Year and will only get better as time goes on.

Dallas has a new regime in charge, and they have a new head coach, as well. With Masai Ujiri as the GM and Dusty May as the head coach, they are taking the franchise in a new direction. It’s clear they want to add some shooters around Flagg, as well as better ball-handlers.

According to an insider, the Mavs are interested in one of the top scorers left in free agency.

Mavericks Interested in Adding Strong Scorer in Free Agency

According to a report from insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks are showing heavy interest in Anfernee Simons. Simons has had trouble finding a home in the last few seasons, as he has played for three different teams in the last two years.

Simons only played six games for the Bulls after he was traded at the deadline from the Celtics. Before that, he spent parts of seven seasons with the Trail Blazers. Last season with both Boston and Chicago, he averaged 14.3 points and shot 38.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

That shooting is what is attractive to Dallas. Even if he doesn’t start in Dallas, he is a valuable player to come off the bench and provide instant offense. He would also give them another guard who can handle the ball, which was a deficiency in the roster this past season.

Dallas has competition for Simons. Golden State and Miami are both trying to bring him in. However, both teams have money issues compared to Dallas. Miami would likely only be able to use the midlevel exception on Simons. Golden State could be saving money to pay LeBron James.

Dallas is Clearly a Rebuilding Team This Offseason

The Mavericks are clearly a team that is still in a rebuilding mode. Despite the fact that Kyrie Irving is returning from a torn ACL, they are likely going to shop him around. He could decide to stick around and play with Flagg, but other teams will make calls about trading for him.

Even if Irving does stay, the current core is not good enough to make a run in the playoffs. As currently constructed, it might not be good enough to even make the playoffs. Ujiri understands that, and he’s trying to get players around Flagg who can support his growth properly.

Bringing in Simons would be a good decision to help the team be better off the bench. Just having a good team, even if it’s not a great one, is beneficial to Flagg. Last season, Dallas had the fourth-worst offense in the league. Just having a competent point guard should help that rating increase.