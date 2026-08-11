Mavericks Two-Way Rookie Lands Major Opportunity Ahead of New Season

Dallas Mavericks rookie Tobi Lawal has been named to the Great Britain senior national team for the first time since being drafted into the NBA.

Dallas selected Lawal with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft before signing him to a two-way contract ahead of his rookie season.

The 23-year-old now returns to the Great Britain setup after representing the national team during each of the previous two summers, having made his senior debut in 2024.

Dallas Mavericks Rookie Joins Great Britain for Qualifying Window

Lawal will attend training camp with the national team ahead of the FIBA EuroBasket 2029 Pre-Qualifying window.

Great Britain will first travel to face Switzerland later this month before returning home for a matchup with Slovakia in Newcastle, England, on August 30.

The winner of the pre-qualifying group will advance to the next stage of qualification for FIBA EuroBasket 2029.

“We’re excited at the talent we’re able to bring together for this important window,” GB Head Coach Marc Steutel said.

“This group of players will be very competitive, and we’re ready for a big challenge travelling away to Switzerland in a difficult environment before coming back here to face Slovakia.”

“We have a newer group that we’ve had, which means we have to get on the same page quickly, which is the exciting challenge of camp.”

Lawal joins a talented Great Britain roster featuring a blend of NBA, EuroLeague, NCAA, and domestic experience.

Other notable names include Boston Celtics two-way big man Amari Williams and reigning G League Finals MVP Tosan Evbuomwan, who signed with EuroLeague giant FC Barcelona this offseason.

The roster also features guard Quinn Ellis, who moved from Olimpia Milano to the NCAA this summer to join Rick Pitino’s St. John’s team, which is expected to contend during the 2026-27 college basketball season.

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Tobi Lawal Continues Development Ahead of Rookie Season

Lawal’s continued involvement in senior international basketball should provide another valuable opportunity to gain experience and further develop his game before beginning his rookie season with the Mavericks.

The London-born forward is coming off a four-year collegiate career that included spells with VCU and Virginia Tech.

Across 23 games as a senior with Virginia Tech, Lawal averaged 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 54.2% from the field and 25.0% from three-point range.

Lawal also suited up for the Mavericks during the 2026 NBA Summer League, appearing in five games in Las Vegas.

Across those contests, he averaged 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 40.0% from the field and 23.1% from beyond the arc.

The rookie produced his best offensive performance of the summer in a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 16, recording 10 points and seven rebounds.

Lawal then showcased his defensive potential in the paint during the Summer League finale against the New York Knicks, finishing with three blocks.

Prior to the draft, evaluators described Lawal as “an awesome vertical athlete and overall athlete who has some NBA level tools but a long ways to go with his ball skills and overall game.”

That raw potential made Lawal a natural candidate to begin his professional development in the G League, and his two-way contract means he is likely to spend significant time in the NBA’s minor league during his rookie season.