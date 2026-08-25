Warriors Proposed to Trade Jimmy Butler for Kyrie Irving in Blockbuster Mavs Deal

The Dallas Mavericks have shown this offseason that they are ready to supercharge the Cooper Flagg era. The Mavs have made some under-the-radar trades and haven’t yet indicated that they are ready to make a major move. That makes sense considering where the team is in its rebuilding process.

But if the Mavs wanted to take another big step toward contention soon, there is one particularly unique trade they could make involving superstar guard Kyrie Irving, who is set to return from a torn ACL next season.

In this proposed three-team deal, Dallas would package Irving in a deal that would give the franchise a serious path forward. Here is the hypothetical framework.

Mavs receive: Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and first round picks in 2027 and 2031

Warriors receive: Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington

Why Dallas Trades Kyrie Irving, Washington to Warriors

At some point in the near future, the Mavs will have to make a decision on their veterans. With younger players coming down the pipeline and those stars lining up for an eventual payday, players like Irving, Washington and Daniel Gafford figure to be among the first out the door.

In this hypothetical trade, the Mavs pick up a first round pick in next year’s draft, which they don’t currently possess. They would also pick up a 24-year-old rapidly ascending guard who would fit harmoniously into the Flagg timeline. Dallas would land Butler, who is on an expiring contract, but he (with all due respect) isn’t nearly the highlight of this trade.

The 36-year-old is coming off a season in which he averaged 20 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 52 percent overall and 38 percent from 3, though Butler was limited to just 38 games before tearing his ACL in January.

The Mavs have indicated their desire to retain Irving for now also has to do with pairing Flagg with a veteran guiding hand. Butler would fit that role perfectly.

Butler is entering the final year of his contract at $56.8 million, meaning Dallas would be getting off serious salary after next season when also factoring in the outgoing Irving and Washington contract. Add Moody and the two first round picks to that, and the Mavs would have done themselves some expert front office business.

Dubs Would Be Back in Business

Meanwhile, the Warriors would get the car back on the road … in a big way. So much for those fans who were saying the Dubs sat still all summer.

Steph Curry needs a co-star. He would get one in a big way in Irving if the Warriors agreed to this trade.

Before going down with a knee injury in the 2024-25 season, Irving averaged 24.7 points and cashed 40 percent of his tries from beyond the arc. If he returns healthy, Irving and Curry, while they would firmly fit that “unc” label, would still be arguably the most dangerous perimeter duo in the world.

Meanwhile, Washington would give the Warriors a frontcourt star to go along with Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis.

Suddenly, a starting lineup of Curry, Irving, Washington, Green and Porizingis would make the Warriors legitimate again in the West.

For the Mavs, there is a lot to like about this trade and how it can position the team for a faster, more effective rebuild.