Denver Nuggets Star Aaron Gordon Makes Feelings Clear on Peyton Watson Departure

The Denver Nuggets parted ways with young forward Peyton Watson this offseason.

The Nuggets traded Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade deal, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“BREAKING: Cleveland, Denver and the Clippers have agreed on a trade sending Peyton Watson to the Cavaliers, Max Strus to LA, and an unprotected 2031 Cavs first-round pick and a 2032 Kings second-rounder to the Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. Watson will sign a new four-year, $88 million deal to join the Cavaliers, plus a player option and a trade kicker,” Charania tweeted.

Watson was a restricted free agent, but the Nuggets were unable to secure his services due to financial constraints.

According to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, the Nuggets could only offer Watson a four-year, $72 million deal.

Aaron Gordon Reacts to Peyton Watson’s Exit

Speaking to the media during his recent youth camp, Aaron Gordon opened up about Peyton Watson’s departure from the Denver Nuggets.

Gordon has no bad feelings about Watson’s decision and considers him a close friend. He also feels happy that Watson received a contract he deserved.

“That’s my dawg, but it’s deeper than basketball with Peyton and I,” Gordon said, via DNVR Nuggets. “Our families members go to the same church, Peyton’s just like my brother. I’m happy for him, the situation that he’s in. Obviously, we would’ve loved to have him, but it worked out the way it should’ve. That it was supposed to.”

Watson stepped up in Gordon’s absence for the majority of last season. He had a breakout campaign, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

There was even a stretch last season when Watson was the second-best player in Denver behind Jamal Murray.

It was after Nikola Jokic suffered a knee injury and was ruled out for about a month.

Peyton Watson’s Message to Nuggets Fans

In a post on Instagram, Peyton Watson penned a heartfelt message to Nuggets fans following his move to Cleveland.

“Nuggets Nation and the city of Denver, thank you for having me for the first four years of my career. As a young NBA player, who was a bit naive and hadn’t seen much of the real world, you guys took care of me better than I could have ever imagined. Thanks for that. Playing this game every night on the national stage is difficult on both the body and the mind, but the love from the fans always makes it so worthwhile,” Watson wrote.

Watson also thanked former Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth for drafting him out of UCLA. He also mentioned the Kroenke family, former Nuggets coach Michael Malone and current coach David Adelman, as well as current and former teammates.