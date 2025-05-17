Nuggets Get More Bad News Ahead of Game 7 Showdown With Thunder

The Denver Nuggets have proven among the most resilient teams in the NBA during this year’s postseason, but at what point will the team face too much adversity to overcome?

That is a pertinent question for the Nuggets as they head into their second consecutive Game 7 showdown in the first two rounds of the Western Conference playoffs, this time on the road against the No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma City Thunder. Denver captured its first Game 7 victory at home against the Los Angeles Clippers in Round 1.

The Nuggets were already shorthanded, operating mot of the postseason on essentially a seven-man rotation, in which Peyton Watson was playing just over one quarter per game as the last man off of the bench. Julian Strawther has seen his minutes increase enough to accurately describe him an end-of-the bench factor in the series against the Thunder, though his production was decidedly minimal prior to the 15 points he scored in 20 minutes of Game 6 action.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. has battled a shoulder injury that probably would have sidelined him for multiple weeks during the regular season. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and his running mate/playoff star Jamal Murray have picked up the slack against a hellacious Thunder defense that has smothered them with versatility, depth and physicality across six grueling contests.

However, one can make a strong argument that it has been the contributions of forward Aaron Gordon that have kept the Nuggets in this series. He’s averaging 14.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists against OKC and hit a game-winning 3-pointer that gave Denver a crucial win in Game 1.

But Gordon suffered a left hamstring strain in the last contest on Thursday night and his status is now in doubt for the series-deciding Game 7 on Saturday.

Aaron Gordon Has Been Crucial for Nuggets Through 2 Rounds of NBA Playoffs

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Tim McMahon reported the news of Gordon’s injury designation on Friday, May 16.

Gordon exited Thursday’s series-extending Game 6 win late in the fourth quarter after grabbing his hamstring. Gordon, an essential part of the core of Denver’s team that won the 2022-23 title, has been a force during the Nuggets’ run this postseason. He is averaging career playoff highs of 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds and has made several clutch plays. The Nuggets are 5-0 this postseason when Gordon scores at least 20 points, and his seven assists in Game 6 are tied for the most in any game of his playoff career.

If Gordon is unable to play on Saturday night, the Nuggets will not just miss his specific production, but will be severely undermanned and forced to reach further down a bench they’ve avoided using throughout most of the playoffs to this point.

Oklahoma City Thunder Big Favorites Heading Into Game 7 Against Nuggets

The Thunder opened as 7.5-point favorites in Game 7 in Oklahoma City, per ESPN BET. That line has moved to 8.5 points since, likely in part because of the news about Gordon’s ailment.

The Thunder should be able to leverage their youth, depth and health to put even more pressure on Jokic and Murray, who will both probably need to play A-plus games for Denver to have a real chance should Gordon miss the game and should Porter’s injury continue to hamper him.

The winner of Game 7 will move on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, and will do so with home-court advantage.