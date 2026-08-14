Hi, Subscriber

Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Willing To Sell Championship Ring

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets
Getty
DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 24: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shows his championship ring before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on October 24, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets are three years removed from winning the NBA championship on the backs of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The championship was the franchise’s first in 47 years. 

However, despite the historical significance of winning the championship ring, a role player from the title team is willing to give up his memorabilia ring and sell it. 

According to Michael Porter Jr., who was the starting small forward for the Nuggets during their championship run, he could be selling his championship ring for not much because he values the experience of winning an NBA title more than the tangible ring. 

“I’ll sell my championship ring for not even that much,” Porter Jr., who now plays with the Brooklyn Nets, said during his appearance on the One Night with Steiny podcast. “It doesn’t mean nothing to me. I got the championship. Why do I need the ring?”

He even likened the championship ring to a children’s trophy. 

“That’s like trophies when you were growing up. You got a trophy. You don’t care about those anymore. I got a ring. Everybody knows I got a ring. I don’t really care about the materialistic ring of it,” Porter Jr. said. 

Michael Porter Jr. Reveals Reason Why He Would Sell Nuggets NBA Championship Ring

Denver Nuggets v New York Knicks

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 29: Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets in action against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on January 29, 2025 in New York City.  (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Porter Jr. added that the primary reason he would sell the ring is if he becomes broke in the future. 

“If I go broke, I’m selling that joint,” the sharpshooting forward said.

During the Nuggets’ 2023 championship title run, Porter Jr. averaged 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game across 20 postseason games. While his scoring dipped from his regular-season average due to a notable shooting slump, he compensated by playing serviceable defense and rebounding when it mattered most.

Jokic’s performances were mostly remembered when talking about the championship. Murray also played a starring role as a secondary star for Jokic, who was named the Finals MVP after the Nuggets took down the Miami Heat in five games. 

Aside from Porter Jr., the Nuggets also had the likes of Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Aaron Gordon, all of whom provided two-way help for Jokic and Murray en route to the title. 

Michael Porter Jr. Has High Praise For Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets v Washington Wizards

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 22: Nikola Jokic #15 and Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets slap hands during the second half against Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Michael Porter Jr. played five seasons with Nikola Jokic and he knew how great the Serbian center is. 

Porter Jr. had high praise for Jokic, saying that he is better than all-time great center Shaquille O’Neal. 

“Yes,” Porter answered when asked if Jokic is better than Shaq, a four-time NBA champion. “It honestly depends on how you’re trying to build your team. If you have really good scorers that can put the ball in the hoop and you need just a dominant big who plays defense, who’s just dominant on the glass, dominant when you throw him the ball, offensive rebounds, all that, maybe Shaq.”

“If you need a guy that you’re gonna put players around him, like role players around him, probably Joker. They have literally two completely opposite games. I think Joker is higher on the all-time list than people probably would put him.”

Jokic is a three-time NBA MVP and has been regarded as the best player in the world over the past four years. However, his championship rings remain just one in an era where no dynasty has risen, which is far from the era Shaq played in, having been on a Lakers squad that won three straight NBA championships in the early 2000s. 

Jokic still has time to add more rings to his resume. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

0 Comments

Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Willing To Sell Championship Ring

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x