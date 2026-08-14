Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Willing To Sell Championship Ring

The Denver Nuggets are three years removed from winning the NBA championship on the backs of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The championship was the franchise’s first in 47 years.

However, despite the historical significance of winning the championship ring, a role player from the title team is willing to give up his memorabilia ring and sell it.

According to Michael Porter Jr., who was the starting small forward for the Nuggets during their championship run, he could be selling his championship ring for not much because he values the experience of winning an NBA title more than the tangible ring.

“I’ll sell my championship ring for not even that much,” Porter Jr., who now plays with the Brooklyn Nets, said during his appearance on the One Night with Steiny podcast. “It doesn’t mean nothing to me. I got the championship. Why do I need the ring?”

He even likened the championship ring to a children’s trophy.

“That’s like trophies when you were growing up. You got a trophy. You don’t care about those anymore. I got a ring. Everybody knows I got a ring. I don’t really care about the materialistic ring of it,” Porter Jr. said.

Michael Porter Jr. Reveals Reason Why He Would Sell Nuggets NBA Championship Ring

Porter Jr. added that the primary reason he would sell the ring is if he becomes broke in the future.

“If I go broke, I’m selling that joint,” the sharpshooting forward said.

During the Nuggets’ 2023 championship title run, Porter Jr. averaged 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game across 20 postseason games. While his scoring dipped from his regular-season average due to a notable shooting slump, he compensated by playing serviceable defense and rebounding when it mattered most.

Jokic’s performances were mostly remembered when talking about the championship. Murray also played a starring role as a secondary star for Jokic, who was named the Finals MVP after the Nuggets took down the Miami Heat in five games.

Aside from Porter Jr., the Nuggets also had the likes of Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Aaron Gordon, all of whom provided two-way help for Jokic and Murray en route to the title.

Michael Porter Jr. Has High Praise For Nikola Jokic

Michael Porter Jr. played five seasons with Nikola Jokic and he knew how great the Serbian center is.

Porter Jr. had high praise for Jokic, saying that he is better than all-time great center Shaquille O’Neal.

“Yes,” Porter answered when asked if Jokic is better than Shaq, a four-time NBA champion. “It honestly depends on how you’re trying to build your team. If you have really good scorers that can put the ball in the hoop and you need just a dominant big who plays defense, who’s just dominant on the glass, dominant when you throw him the ball, offensive rebounds, all that, maybe Shaq.”

“If you need a guy that you’re gonna put players around him, like role players around him, probably Joker. They have literally two completely opposite games. I think Joker is higher on the all-time list than people probably would put him.”

Jokic is a three-time NBA MVP and has been regarded as the best player in the world over the past four years. However, his championship rings remain just one in an era where no dynasty has risen, which is far from the era Shaq played in, having been on a Lakers squad that won three straight NBA championships in the early 2000s.

Jokic still has time to add more rings to his resume.