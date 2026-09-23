Nuggets Expected To Sign Freshly Traded PG On Bargain Contract

The Denver Nuggets could be the next landing spot for second-year point guard Ryan Nembhard, who was recently involved in a trade that sent him and Buddy Hield to the Charlotte Hornets, with Dorian Finney-Smith going back to the Atlanta Hawks.

Reports soon after the trade indicate Nembhard, 23, could be waived by the Hornets, and among the top suitors for the point guard are the Nuggets.

Denver haven’t had the strongest offseason as they continue to compete for titles with franchise star Nikola Jokic. They lost out on Peyton Watson in free agency and didn’t land any other big names, but Nembhard could be a solid addition in the frontcourt, especially if the former Gonzaga star is on a two-way deal.

Nuggets Expected To Be Top Ryan Nembhard Suitor After Trade

After announcing the trade sending Nembhard and Hield to Charlotte, early reports show the point guard is expected to be waived.

“The Atlanta Hawks are trading Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard and cash considerations to the Charlotte Hornets for Dorian Finney-Smith, the team announced on Tuesday,” Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN wrote. “The Hornets are expected to waive Nembhard as part of the trade, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania.”

With that, NBA insider Marc Stein was quick to report that the Nuggets could be the top landing spot for Nembhard.

“Ryan Nembhard is expected to have multiple suitors on potential two-ways if he is indeed waived by Charlotte. sources say, with the Nuggets prime among them,” he wrote in a post on X.

UPDATE: Ryan Nembhard is expected to have multiple suitors on potential two-ways if he is indeed waived by Charlotte. sources say, with the Nuggets prime among them. Nembhard had a 28-and-10 game in Denver as a rookie and a 23-assist game against Chicago in the season finale. https://t.co/S7q4KocjlX — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 22, 2026

Nembhard had one of his best games of the season against the Nuggets last year, scoring 28 points and adding 10 assists in late December.

Denver could use another point guard off the bench, as besides Jamal Murray, the only other true ball-handlers on the team are Tyus Jones and KJ Simpson.

The Nuggets failed to make a big move during the 2026 NBA offseason. The franchise is also the only team in the NBA currently in the second apron, and if they can add talent in the form of Nembhard on a two-way deal, that would be the best-case scenario as Denver continues to compete in the Western Conference with a roster full of big contracts.

Value remains an important asset in the league, and Nembhard has proven to be a solid contributor on a cheap deal, which could help the Nuggets after a few disappointing playoff finishes after winning the 2023 NBA championship.

If he stays on his current deal, Nembhard will only be making $2.1 million this season.

Former Gonzaga, Mavericks PG In The NBA

Nembhard went undrafted last summer, but ultimately ended up signing with the Dallas Mavericks to begin the 2025-26 NBA season.

He got off to a slow start, but finished his rookie season averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 41.5% shooting in 60 games and 27 starts.

Nembhard was then involved in the Mavericks trade with the Hawks that saw them move him and draft assets to Atlanta in a three-team deal that also saw them add Lu Dort while sending back former first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher.

As that deal happened over the offseason, Nembhard never played for the Hawks. He was then most recently dealt to the Hornets with Hield, where he is not expected to be waived, with the Nuggets named as the top suitor.

Play

Despite just finishing his rookie season after going undrafted, Nembhard has shown a lot of potential in the NBA so far. His assist numbers are staggering for the 19.5 minutes per game he played last season, and though considered a bit undersized, he could eventually fill the same role his brother, Andrew Nembhard, has with the Indiana Pacers.

The younger of the two also had a strong college career at Creighton and Gonzaga, putting up a combined 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 134 total games.

The Nuggets could use another backup or reserve point guard, and according to Stein, they could very well get that in Nembhard, who is expected to be the latest signing for the franchise.