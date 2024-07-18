Hi, Subscriber

Nuggets Get Major Coup With Former NBA MVP: Report

Russell Westbrook against Nuggets Nikola Jokic

Getty Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts as he is fouled by Russell Westbrook.

The Denver Nuggets will finally get their prized target — former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook — without giving up anything in return.

Westbrook will join the Nuggets after working out a buyout with the Utah Jazz following a July 8 trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers sent Westbrook, along with a second-round pick swap plus cash considerations, to the Jazz in a sign-and-trade with Kris Dunn, Wojnarowski reported.

Nikola Jokic Pushed for Russell Westbrook’s Addition

Westbrook, 35, has been the Nuggets’ target with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic pushing behind the scenes, according to DNVR’s Harrison Wind.

“I’ve been told that Nikola Jokic wants to play with Westbrook in Denver. He wants to play with him. It’s not the first time he’s wanted to play with him,” Wind said on the “Wind Chimes” podcast earlier this month.

According to Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated, Jokic was not the only Nuggets veteran who wanted Westbrook on the team.

Russell Westbrook’s Role

Westbrook’s pending addition is a boon to a Nuggets team that is in danger of hitting the restrictive second apron and became worse after losing veterans Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson.

“I think we need some help in the backcourt,” Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth told Altitude TV on July 16. “We are going to try to continue to identify that and survey the market. We have a roster spot left and I think if we can add a high-level guard, we will be happy with that.”

Seven years removed from his MVP season, Westbrook is not expected to start in Denver. The nine-time NBA All-Star point guard will play off the bench as Jamal Murray‘s primary backup. He will also be counted on as a spot-starter if Murray is unavailable, similar to Bruce Brown‘s role during their championship run two seasons ago.

But Westbrook’s primary role is to carry the Nuggets’ offense especially when Jokic sits.

Denver was outscored by 20.1 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs when Jokic was off the court, per Basketball Reference.

Westbrook thrived in a Sixth Man role with the Clippers last season, averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He finished seventh in the Sixth Man of the Year race.

The Clippers were 1.3 points better with Westbrook on the court last season, per Basketball Reference.

Russell Westbrook Fit With Nuggets Questioned

While Westbrook is a shiny addition to the Nuggets with his sterling resume, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor questioned his fit.

“I don’t feel great about this for the Nuggets. They already are lacking shooting. And now you add Russell Westbrook? How is he supposed to share the floor with some of their other subpar shooters? Nikola Jokic seems to make it work with everyone, so that’s the only hope,” O’Connor replied to Wojnarowski’s report on X.

Westbrook is a 30.4% career 3-point shooter with a clunky jumper. He shot a woeful 27.3% from the 3-point line last season.

The Nuggets were the fourth-best 3-point shooting team, hitting 37.9%, during their championship run in the 2022-23 season.

Alder Almo is a basketball journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com. He has more than 15 years of experience in local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Alder is from the Philippines and is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

