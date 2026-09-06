Nuggets Guard Reveals What He Thinks of DeMar DeRozan Signing

The Denver Nuggets will welcome multi-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan to the team in the upcoming NBA season. With DeRozan’s addition, a Nuggets starter revealed his honest reaction to the signing.

Talking to Sean Keeler of The Denver Post, Christian Braun, the Nuggets’ regular starter at the shooting guard position, said he is excited about DeRozan’s addition and expressed confident on the team’s future with him.

“Really excited to play with another All-Star and learn from him,” Braun said. “I’m always very confident in what our front office does and the team they’ll put together every single year.”

DeMar DeRozan’s Expected Role In Denver Nuggets

DeRozan signed a one-year, $3.9 million veteran minimum contract with the Nuggets last month, after a buyout with the Sacramento Kings.

The 37-year-old, six-time NBA All-Star chose Denver over other suitors like Miami, Washington, and New Orleans to chase his first championship and secure a prominent role alongside superstars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

DeRozan could fill the shooting guard or wing position in the Nuggets’ starting unit, possibly putting Braun back on the bench.

DeRozan averaged a reliable 18.4 points on nearly 50% shooting last season. His addition provides the Nuggets with crucial shot creation, veteran presence, and scoring depth off the bench or in the starting unit, filling a void left after the team traded Peyton Watson and lost Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Nuggets finished the 2025-2026 regular season with a 54-28 record, placing third in the Western Conference, but suffered a disappointing first-round playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Christian Braun Is Moving Forward With The New-Look Denver Nuggets After DeMar DeRozan Signing

Christian Braun is leaving the past behind as he looks to have a fresh start in the upcoming season.

Braun also affirmed that the Nuggets are still contenders in the Western Conference.

“It’s honestly good for you, every once in a while, to get punched in the mouth,” Braun said. “So it’s good for me to personally get written off. It’s probably good for the team to get written off. But like I said, I wouldn’t write a (Nuggets) team off that won that many games and has been there, has won a championship, has done all those things. So we’re excited. And obviously, we don’t really care what other people have to say.”

Braun served as a full-time starter for the Nuggets, averaging 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 31.8 minutes per game across 44 regular-season appearances. However, he shot a career-low 30.1% from the 3-point line, hurting the Nuggets’ spacing around superstar Nikola Jokic.

“Yeah, I think we’re going to put it in the past, and it’s not something I want to talk about anymore,” Braun said. “I’ve worked extremely hard to get past it and will continue to work on it, and (it’s) something that will continue to develop, continue to get better. So I’m not too worried about what other people have to say about it. I know who I am and the player I am. I know I’ll bounce back and be right where I need to be next year.”

Aside from Derozan, the Nuggets also added depth at the shooting guard position with the additions of Loonie Walker IV, and Alpha Diallo on top of signing Marvin Bagley.