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Denver Nuggets Announce Injury Report for Season Opener vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

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Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 18: Aaron Gordon #32 and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets look on during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 18, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets will open the 2026-27 NBA season on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets are looking to start the season strong after a disappointing first-round exit in the 2026 NBA playoffs. Nikola Jokic dominated in the preseason, while Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon looked healthy.

It will be a tough matchup against a Thunder team that easily beat the San Antonio Spurs on opening night.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report vs. Thunder

Spencer Jones
GettySpencer Jones #21 of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during media day at Ball Arena on September 28, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

According to the Denver Nuggets’ official injury report, two players are dealing with injuries against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Spencer Jones is questionable due to a bilateral hamstring injury. He suffered the injury at training camp and missed the entire preseason. He could get upgraded to available, depending on how his body reacts during evaluation before tip-off.

On the other hand, Julian Strawther has been ruled out because of a sprained left knee. Strawther suffered the injury in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets announced that Strawther would be re-evaluated in six weeks. He could make his return in late November.

Aaron Gordon Looking Healthy

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets
GettyAaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the first half of Round Two Game One of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on May 05, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

One of the biggest problems for the Denver Nuggets last season was staying healthy as a team.

Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson and every other major role player outside of Jamal Murray missed a significant amount of time due to injuries.

Gordon was only available for 36 games due to a recurring hamstring injury. He has had three hamstring strains since the 2025 Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Aaron Gordon
GettyAaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking to reporters on media day last month, Gordon revealed that he’s feeling healthy entering the season and has found a routine that would help him stay healthy.

“I used to make fun of all the old guys for having to get to the gym an hour earlier, two hours early, and do all these warm-ups and cool-down exercises,” Gordon said via ESPN.

“All these like funky tricks of the trade that they picked up throughout their time. Now I have a bunch of tricks of the trade. I need to be here much earlier and stay much later, and I need to invest a lot more time warming up and a lot more time cooling down, so I can be available for these guys.”

If the Nuggets want to contend in a stacked Western Conference, they will need a healthy Gordon throughout the season and postseason.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Denver Nuggets Announce Injury Report for Season Opener vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

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