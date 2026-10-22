Denver Nuggets Announce Injury Report for Season Opener vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets will open the 2026-27 NBA season on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets are looking to start the season strong after a disappointing first-round exit in the 2026 NBA playoffs. Nikola Jokic dominated in the preseason, while Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon looked healthy.

It will be a tough matchup against a Thunder team that easily beat the San Antonio Spurs on opening night.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report vs. Thunder

According to the Denver Nuggets’ official injury report, two players are dealing with injuries against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Spencer Jones is questionable due to a bilateral hamstring injury. He suffered the injury at training camp and missed the entire preseason. He could get upgraded to available, depending on how his body reacts during evaluation before tip-off.

On the other hand, Julian Strawther has been ruled out because of a sprained left knee. Strawther suffered the injury in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets announced that Strawther would be re-evaluated in six weeks. He could make his return in late November.

Aaron Gordon Looking Healthy

One of the biggest problems for the Denver Nuggets last season was staying healthy as a team.

Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson and every other major role player outside of Jamal Murray missed a significant amount of time due to injuries.

Gordon was only available for 36 games due to a recurring hamstring injury. He has had three hamstring strains since the 2025 Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Speaking to reporters on media day last month, Gordon revealed that he’s feeling healthy entering the season and has found a routine that would help him stay healthy.

“I used to make fun of all the old guys for having to get to the gym an hour earlier, two hours early, and do all these warm-ups and cool-down exercises,” Gordon said via ESPN.

“All these like funky tricks of the trade that they picked up throughout their time. Now I have a bunch of tricks of the trade. I need to be here much earlier and stay much later, and I need to invest a lot more time warming up and a lot more time cooling down, so I can be available for these guys.”

If the Nuggets want to contend in a stacked Western Conference, they will need a healthy Gordon throughout the season and postseason.