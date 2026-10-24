Denver Nuggets Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans Revealed (Oct. 24)

On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets lost their season opener to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets are back in action on Saturday for their first home game of the season, welcoming the New Orleans Pelicans to the Ball Arena.

They will look to bounce back after a lackluster performance in their 96-84 loss to the Thunder.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report vs. Pelicans

Four players are currently listed in the Denver Nuggets injury report for tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Three players have already been ruled out, while one player is tagged as questionable. Alpha Diallo is dealing with a sprained right wrist, though he could get upgraded to available before tip-off.

Diallo suffered the injury on Thursday, but he still played 22 minutes and finished with four points and three assists.

Cam Johnson, Spencer Jones and Julian Strawther are all sidelined against the Pelicans.

Johnson sprained his right ankle against the Thunder after contesting Ajay Mitchell‘s shot in the second quarter. The Nuggets have not released a timetable for his return.

Jones missed the season opener as he continues to recover from bilateral hamstring strain that kept him out for the entire preseason. He is currently listed as day-to-day by ESPN.

As for Strawther, he is in the early stages of his recovery from a left knee sprain suffered in the preseason. He is scheduled to get re-evaluated in late November. He was initially given a six-week recovery timeline.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Preview

The Denver Nuggets are entering tonight’s game on a six-game winning streak against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nuggets have not lost to the Pelicans since November 15, 2024.

In addition to the streak, the Nuggets are also 8-2 against the Pelicans in their last 10 games.

The Pelicans have not won a regular season series against the Nuggets since the 2019-20 season.

Last season, the Nuggets swept the Pelicans in three games by an average winning margin of 16.3 points.

While the Pelicans enter tonight’s game with a 0-2 record already, both of their losses against the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz were very close. They lost to the Pacers by three points, while the Jazz beat them by just one point.