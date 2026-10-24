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Denver Nuggets Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans Revealed (Oct. 24)

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Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
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Aaron Gordon #50 and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrate their win against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 20, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets lost their season opener to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets are back in action on Saturday for their first home game of the season, welcoming the New Orleans Pelicans to the Ball Arena.

They will look to bounce back after a lackluster performance in their 96-84 loss to the Thunder.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report vs. Pelicans

Cam Johnson, Denver Nuggets
GettyCameron Johnson #23 of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 125-123.

Four players are currently listed in the Denver Nuggets injury report for tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Three players have already been ruled out, while one player is tagged as questionable. Alpha Diallo is dealing with a sprained right wrist, though he could get upgraded to available before tip-off.

Diallo suffered the injury on Thursday, but he still played 22 minutes and finished with four points and three assists.

Spencer Jones
GettySpencer Jones #21 of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during media day at Ball Arena on September 28, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Cam Johnson, Spencer Jones and Julian Strawther are all sidelined against the Pelicans.

Johnson sprained his right ankle against the Thunder after contesting Ajay Mitchell‘s shot in the second quarter. The Nuggets have not released a timetable for his return.

Jones missed the season opener as he continues to recover from bilateral hamstring strain that kept him out for the entire preseason. He is currently listed as day-to-day by ESPN.

As for Strawther, he is in the early stages of his recovery from a left knee sprain suffered in the preseason. He is scheduled to get re-evaluated in late November. He was initially given a six-week recovery timeline.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Preview

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans
GettyNikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets posts up against Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter at Ball Arena on October 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

The Denver Nuggets are entering tonight’s game on a six-game winning streak against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nuggets have not lost to the Pelicans since November 15, 2024.

In addition to the streak, the Nuggets are also 8-2 against the Pelicans in their last 10 games.

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans
GettyJamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets and Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans look on during the second quarter at Ball Arena on October 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

The Pelicans have not won a regular season series against the Nuggets since the 2019-20 season.

Last season, the Nuggets swept the Pelicans in three games by an average winning margin of 16.3 points.

While the Pelicans enter tonight’s game with a 0-2 record already, both of their losses against the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz were very close. They lost to the Pacers by three points, while the Jazz beat them by just one point.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Denver Nuggets Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans Revealed (Oct. 24)

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