Denver Nuggets Interested in Los Angeles Clippers Guard: Report

The Denver Nuggets are looking to improve their roster around Nikola Jokic after their early playoff exit this season. The Nuggets came up way short on their championship pursuit, getting eliminated in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Serbian news outlet Meridian Sports reported that the Nuggets are interested in Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic this summer. Bogdanovic has a team option for next season, and it seems like the Clippers are going to decline it.

“According to unofficial information from the USA that crossed the Atlantic to Meridian Sports, Denver is impatiently waiting for the quartz clock to flash 12.01 (Eastern American time) on June 30th to start hunting for Bogdan Bogdanovic!” the report said. “Also, according to information from Meridian Sports, the Nuggets have previously bolded his name in their notebook, aware of how much he and Jokic positively influence each other, not forgetting that they also make the rest of the team better and more confident.”

Bogdanovic and Jokic have been teammates on the Serbian national team for years. They have won two Olympic medals together, a silver in 2016 and a bronze in 2024.

Bogdan Bogdanovic This Season

It was an injury-riddled campaign for Bogdan Bogdanovic this season. The Los Angeles Clippers guard appeared in just 23 games because of a ruptured hamstring suffered in last summer’s EuroBasket tournament.

Bogdanovic also dealt with a hip injury, so he only managed to start in three games. He averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19.7 minutes per game.

It was the worst season of his NBA career, so he’d be looking to bounce back next season. His status with the Clippers is up in the air due to a team option on his contract.

If the Clippers decline his $16 million salary next season, he’ll become a free agent and they’ll save a lot of money.

Bogdan Bogdanovic on Teaming Up with Nikola Jokic

Speaking before last year’s EuroBasket tournament, Bogdan Bogdanovic revealed what it’s like to play with Nikola Jokic. Bogdanovic had nothing but praise for his teammate and countryman for what he can do on the basketball court.

“Everybody knows about his IQ and feel for the game, but what really makes him special is his basketball shape for his size – his ability to run and his conditioning,” Bogdanovic said, via EuroHoops. “He brings probably the highest confidence that I’ve ever had playing with anyone else.”

Bogdanovic will likely be coming off the bench if the Denver Nuggets decide to bring him in next season. He can score and make plays, so he’d be the perfect backup guard for Jamal Murray and Christian Braun.

The Nuggets are expected to explore the trade market, with players like Braun, Cameron Johnson and Aaron Gordon possibly available. Even Murray’s name has popped up here and there in trade rumors.