Denver Nuggets Star Jamal Murray Makes Major Basketball Decision

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is not currently committed to Canada Basketball’s next major international cycle, Team Canada confirmed in a press conference on June 1, a decision that could keep the All-Star guard away from both the 2027 FIBA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

Grange reported on X on June 1 that Murray was not included in the 23-player pool Canada plans to draw from this summer. He also quoted Canada general manager Rowan Barrett as saying Murray is “not committed to playing in the program going forward,” while adding that Murray still has “tremendous desire” to represent Canada.

"No, Jamal Muray is not committed to playing in the program going forward," says Canada GM Rowan Barrett. "He's got tremendous desire to play for the country, but sometimes there are things going on with the athletes that prevent them from doing so." https://t.co/ox4HbsdAU8 — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) June 1, 2026

Canada is treating this summer as a gateway to the next World Cup and Olympic cycle, and Barrett’s message was blunt: players who do not commit now may not be part of the group later.

For the Nuggets, the immediate takeaway is different. Murray’s reported absence from Canada’s summer plans could mean less offseason basketball for one of Denver’s most important players after another long NBA year.

Jamal Murray’s Canada Decision Comes With Long-Term Stakes

Murray’s relationship with Canada Basketball has already had several twists.

He was part of Canada’s Olympic team in Paris in 2024, but his international production was limited by his usual NBA standards. FIBA listed Murray at 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game during the 2024 Olympic tournament. Many observers noted that Murray appeareded to be out of shape.

Before that, Murray missed the 2023 FIBA World Cup after helping the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA championship. At the time, Grange reported for Sportsnet that Murray did not travel with Canada to Germany for pre-World Cup exhibitions and later decided not to join the team for the tournament. Barrett said then that if Murray was going to play in Jakarta, he needed to play “at some point,” underscoring that availability has long been central to Canada’s roster planning.

That history matters because Canada Basketball has built its recent rise around commitment windows rather than one-off appearances. It’s especially important now, as Canada has rebuilt itself into international power, currently sitting at No. 5 in the FIBA World Rankings.

Now Canada appears to be applying a similar standard to the next cycle.

Canada Basketball announced in 2025 that Gordie Herbert would take over as senior men’s national team head coach starting in 2026, with the program pointing toward the 2027 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Canada also noted that the men’s team was ranked No. 6 in the FIBA world rankings after winning bronze at the 2023 World Cup and qualifying for the Olympics for the first time in 24 years.

In other words, this is not just about one summer. It is about whether Murray remains part of Canada’s long-term medal plan.

The Nuggets Angle Is Murray’s Workload

From Denver’s perspective, there is an obvious benefit if Murray spends the summer away from international competition.

Murray remains one of the franchise’s core pieces beside Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets signed him to a reported four-year, $208 million maximum extension in 2024, a deal that keeps him in Denver through the 2028-29 season.

That contract aligns almost exactly with the same window Canada is targeting internationally. It also means the Nuggets have every reason to prioritize Murray’s health, rhythm and availability over the next several seasons.

Murray is no longer just a playoff shot-maker trying to prove his star status. He earned his first NBA All-Star selection in 2026, while averaging 25.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists at the time of the announcement.

That kind of season raises the stakes on both sides. Canada would obviously want that version of Murray in a tournament setting. Denver would just as obviously want that version of Murray fresh when the NBA season begins.

Canada Basketball May Be Moving Forward Without Murray

The hardest part of Barrett’s reported stance is that it leaves little room for casual participation.

Murray’s talent is not in question. His fit with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks and Canada’s other NBA players is not hard to understand. In a knockout tournament, a healthy Murray gives Canada another elite late-clock shot creator and a guard with championship experience.

But Canada’s recent international success has been built on continuity, not simply collecting names. If the program is telling players that this summer determines future eligibility for the 2027 World Cup and 2028 Olympics, Murray’s absence becomes a defining decision.

For Nuggets fans, the news is more complicated than it looks. It may remove a summer workload concern for Denver’s max-contract guard. It also signals that one of the NBA’s best Canadian players may be outside Canada’s plans for the biggest international basketball events of the next two years.