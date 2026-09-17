Denver Nuggets Get Bad Jamal Murray Outlook Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The Denver Nuggets didn’t have the best offseason in the NBA, losing Peyton Watson via sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson were all linked to plenty of trade rumors, while Nikola Jokic‘s future with the franchise was questioned.

Jokic is entering the final year of his current contract and could opt out to become a free agent next summer.

Nuggets’ Bad Jamal Murray Prediction

According to ESPN insiders, the Denver Nuggets still have a strong roster heading into next season.

Nikola Jokic is still among the best players in the world, but his decision to not sign an extension this offseason could be an issue all throughout the campaign.

With the Nuggets in the second apron, they are going to be limited in what they can do unless they get out of it next summer.

Ben Golliver shared his prediction for the next three years in Denver, and it’s not a good one. He cited the Milwaukee Bucks in how they started parting ways with their championship core, which ultimately led to them trading Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“The Nuggets will decide they have no choice but to split up Jokic and Murray,” Golliver wrote. “Denver’s dynamic duo has been together since 2016, but another poor offseason has left the Nuggets at risk of backsliding further from the heights of their 2023 title.”

“During Antetokounmpo’s final years in Milwaukee, the Bucks parted with Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard as they frantically attempted to get back to their winning ways,” he added. “Murray could easily become a casualty of the same desperation.”

While Jokic has expressed his desire to finish his career in Denver, it’s going to be hard to keep their core intact, especially if they suffer another first-round exit next year.

Murray Coming Off His Best Season

After 10 years in the NBA, Jamal Murray was named an All-Star last season after putting up career numbers across the board.

Murray was one of the best players in the league, averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists on 48.3 percent shooting and 43.5 percent from 3-point range.

There was even a point midway through the campaign when Murray had to carry the Denver Nuggets for a month amid Nikola Jokic’s knee injury. He was nearly unstoppable until the playoffs.

Murray struggled in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He put up 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists on career lows of 35.7 percent shooting and 26.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets were eliminated by the Timberwolves in six games despite being the higher seed.