Denver Nuggets Star Jamal Murray Works Out With Yuki Kawamura in Japan

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray visited Japan over the weekend as part of his role as a New Balance athlete. The brand was the sponsor of the NBA 3X Tokyo event at the Ebisu Garden Place.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Murray shared a video of his workout with Japanese star Yuki Kawamura. They were shooting jump shots on different sides of the court, with the Nuggets guard tagging Kawamura.

“Good work with @kawamurayuki_8 in Tokyo,” Murray wrote.

Kawamura was back in Japan after a successful stint with the Indiana Pacers at the 2026 NBA Summer League. Unfortunately, the Pacers didn’t sign him to a contract, but there’s still time before training camp for him to get an offer.

The 25-year-old guard has played 40 games over the past two seasons, split between the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls. He has career averages of 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 7.6 minutes per game. He was much better in the G League, with averages of 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.0 steal in two seasons.

Jamal Murray Coming Off Best Season

In his ninth NBA season, Jamal Murray finally became an All-Star. Murray had the best year of his career, averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists, which are all career highs, in 75 games.

Murray helped the Denver Nuggets finish third in the Western Conference. He was vital in keeping the Nuggets afloat in January after Nikola Jokic suffered a knee injury. He kept the team competitive alongside Peyton Watson, who put up career numbers during that month.

However, the Nuggets had a disappointing exit in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They didn’t capitalize on the absence of key players like Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo in the latter part of the series.

Murray put up 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in six games, but he struggled with his shot at just 35.7% from the floor and 26.2% from 3-point range.

Nuggets Still Need Backup Point Guard

The Denver Nuggets re-signed Tyus Jones to a one-year contract this offseason. Jones will be the backup for Jamal Murray, but there might be a better option in free agency soon.

While some fans might want to see Yuki Kawamura get another shot in the NBA, the Nuggets could swoop in for former All-Star D’Angelo Russell. The Memphis Grizzlies could buy out Russell’s contract, making him an affordable option for Denver.

“Russell can create well,” David Decker of NuggLove wrote. “He would be a true backup point guard to Murray. The Nuggets could have used a true backup point guard last year, and they need to get one this year.”

Russell Westbrook was also mentioned as another option, but D’Lo is younger and has the skillset to be the perfect sixth man and backup point guard.