Nikola Jokic Sends ‘Enough Is Enough’ Message to Fans as Fame Takes Toll

Nikola Jokic has become one of the most recognizable basketball players on the planet, but the Denver Nuggets superstar sounds increasingly uncomfortable with everything that comes with that status.

Jokic opened up about fame during a lengthy appearance on the “Jao Mile” podcast, explaining that constant interactions with strangers have begun wearing on him after more than a decade in the public eye. The three-time NBA MVP even acknowledged that his exhaustion has changed how he responds when fans approach him.

“I’m getting more and more bothered by popularity,” Jokic said. “This is going to sound corny, but I’m getting ruder to people who approach me. Honestly, it’s tiring.”

Jokic explained that people close to him already know he generally does not want to stop for photographs during his personal time. His frustration does not appear to come from disliking the people who support him, but rather from feeling as though fame has eliminated much of the separation between Nikola Jokic the basketball superstar and Nikola Jokic the person.

After 11 NBA seasons and years as one of the league’s biggest names, Jokic made it clear that his patience has reached a different point.

“Some people around me know, I don’t take pictures because it’s my time,” Jokic said. “I’ll sound rude again, but what can I do? If people can’t understand me, I understand everything, but it’s been 11-12 years and enough is enough.”

Nikola Jokic Draws a Line Between Fans and Personal Time

It is difficult to fault Jokic for wanting boundaries. NBA players make millions of dollars and perform in front of massive audiences, but none of that changes the fact that they remain human beings who have families, private lives and moments when they are not working. A ticket to watch Jokic play basketball does not automatically purchase access to him at a restaurant, airport or during time with his family.

There is also an unavoidable reality attached to Jokic’s frustration. Becoming this good at his job was always going to make anonymity nearly impossible. Jokic is a three-time MVP, an NBA champion and one of the defining players of his generation, which means there will almost always be somebody who recognizes him when he walks into a public place.

That does not mean every fan has bad intentions. Most people approaching Jokic likely believe they are creating a once-in-a-lifetime memory by asking for a picture or saying hello. The problem is that what might be one memorable interaction for a fan can become the 20th interruption of the day for the person being approached.

Jokic Explains Why Photos Have Become Exhausting

Jokic also made an interesting distinction between fans speaking to him and immediately treating the encounter as a photo opportunity. During the podcast, he said he would rather someone simply approach him and say something than make the interaction entirely about taking a picture. He compared the constant desire to photograph him to the way people photograph something unusual at a zoo, illustrating how impersonal fame can sometimes feel from his perspective.

Jokic’s comments will probably rub some fans the wrong way, particularly because professional sports would not exist at their current scale without supporters buying tickets, merchandise and television packages. But appreciating the people who support a career and wanting uninterrupted personal time are not mutually exclusive ideas. Jokic can be grateful for NBA fans while still deciding that he does not owe every stranger a photograph whenever he leaves his house.

For Jokic, extraordinary basketball ability has created an extraordinary level of attention. That is part of being one of the best players in the world, but after more than a decade of living with it, he is making one boundary increasingly clear: sometimes, he simply wants to be left alone.