Nikola Jokic Makes Personal Plea to Families of Nuggets Fans

Nikola Jokic has an impactful message for the families of his fans as his stardom continues to grow in the NBA.

In his interview with the Jao Mile podcast, Jokic said he should be looked up to as a role model, especially for children. He is pleading with the families of his fans to mold them with good values growing up, just like how Jokic’s family did for him when he was just a child.

“Some might not agree with this, but I don’t think anyone should take me as a role model,” Jokic said in Serbian. “I’ve had both good and bad examples around me, but deep down, I’ve always known what was right or wrong. For example, if I went out at 16, I wouldn’t drink until I was drunk.”

“I don’t know if a public figure can really influence kids. For me, that role belongs to friends and family. I don’t think I have that much influence on young people. People tell me: “They look up to you as a role model.” Well, they shouldn’t. I didn’t take others as role models either. I don’t agree with that idea, even if my opinion might not be very popular.”

Nikola Jokic’s Family Background

Jokic grew up in a humble family in Sombor, Serbia, sharing a small two-bedroom apartment with his parents, grandmother, and two older brothers.

As a child, Nikola loved harness racing and competed as an amateur, a hobby he still enjoys. His father, Branislav Jokic, who worked as an agricultural engineer and owned a local horse stable, helped guide him toward professional basketball instead.

Nikola’s older brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja, are a decade older than him and heavily shaped his competitive nature and toughness.

Both his brothers played basketball themselves, with Nemanja playing college basketball in the United States. When Nikola moved to the NBA with the Nuggets, both brothers moved to Denver with him to act as mentors and protectors.

Jokic is now a three-time NBA MVP, one-time champion, and is considered one of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

Nuggets Veterans Shaped Nikola Jokic’s NBA Greatness

Nuggets veterans played a major role in shaping Nikola Jokic at the start of his NBA career.

He attributed that to the work ethic of his former teammates Wilson Chandler, Jameer Nelson, and Mike Miller.

“It helps when you have someone to show you the ropes. When I arrived in the NBA, I had guys like Wilson Chandler and Jameer Nelson,” he said. “I remember all of them… There was a whole group of them—Mike Miller was there too, though he was a bit older by then.”

“They were in the gym every single day. Whether it was shooting drills, weight training, or something else. They had that mindset—showing up and getting to work. I had really good role models to look up to, so if you need to, you just copy them—you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. You just copy what they do, and over the years, you’ll develop your own routine, your own path—whatever works best for you.”

Jokic will be entering his 12th season in the NBA and is positioning himself for another championship run.

He is expected to lead the Nuggets once more this season alongside Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and newly acquired DeMar DeRozan.