Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets Future Gets Worrying Update From Insider

The Denver Nuggets have seen their name pop up in quite a few rumors this offseason, but to this point, the team hasn’t been all that active since the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign. With championship aspirations surrounding this team, that has caused fans to become a little bit concerned, especially since superstar center Nikola Jokic‘s future is hanging in the balance.

Jokic could sign a new contract extension with the Nuggets this offseason, but he has refused to do so to this point. While he has said it is due to financial reasons, it’s tough to ignore the fact that Jokic could be leaving the door open for himself to depart Denver in the near future. With that in mind, one insider believes that the 2026-27 campaign could determine how much longer Jokic spends with the Nuggets.

Insider Hits Nuggets With Harsh Nikola Jokic Reality

Jokic has spent his entire career with the Nuggets, and during his time in town, he has turned himself into arguably the greatest center of all time. In recent years, Jokic’s all-around offensive game has helped transform the game of basketball, as passing has become a trait that teams across the league are looking for in their big men.

In his age-30 season, Jokic turned in what has become an almost routinely great season at this stage of the game. In 65 games, Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game, with the latter two figures being tops in the league. He also shot 56.9% from the field and 38% from behind the arc, making him a one-of-one offensive threat for Denver.

It should come as no surprise that the Nuggets want to keep Jokic in town for the long-term future, and on the surface at least, the Serbian big man has said that he wants to spend his entire career in Denver. However, the longer he goes without signing a new contract, the more pressure this team will face to succeed, and if you ask insider Dave McMenamin of ESPN, he believes the 2026-27 campaign has quickly become quite important for the Nuggets.

“This is a paramount season for them to prove as an organization that you can still be the best player in the world and have a chance to contend for a championship,” McMenamin said on “NBA Today.” “If they have a season where they go off the rails or they don’t appear to be one of the best teams in the West, he could make money a lot of places. It has to make him recalculate things if they don’t get back to the level they were three years ago when they won the championship.”

Are the Nuggets at Risk of Losing Nikola Jokic?

It’d be naive for the Nuggets to think that they can strut through the upcoming season without having to worry about potentially losing Jokic. There’s no doubt that he wants to win, and if Denver can’t win, he would be able to find a home with any of the 29 teams in the league. Clubs in Europe are already trying to lure him overseas, so you can bet teams in the NBA are going to follow suit soon.

The easiest way for the Nuggets to put this issue to rest would be by winning at a more consistent rate next season. However, the roster is virtually the same as it was last year, and the front office still has to figure out what it is going to do with Peyton Watson before it can line up the sort of big moves it wants to make. Denver is in a tough spot, and if it struggles in the upcoming campaign, serious questions about Jokic’s future could bubble to the surface.